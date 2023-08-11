Over the course of my career I have written countless articles on a wide variety of topics, but composing my mother-in-law’s obituary last month was easily one of the most difficult.
I was faced with the same question every grieving family asks — how do you condense a well-lived life (she’d wag her pointer finger and be very disappointed if I mentioned her age) to mere column inches? How do you measure the number of people one person has touched over a lifetime?
The answer is simple — you can’t.
So I re-read the quote on the frame of a photo of me and my grandmother, who was a major influence in my early life and ironically passed away on the same day — 21 years apart — as my mother-in-law, who was a constant later in life.
“Writing is easy,” it says. “Just open a vein and bleed.”
I'll start by saying, Ruth Ginn Veno was not one of those mothers-in-law that you hear horror stories about.
The only girl in her immediate family, which included three brothers, Ruth and husband, Philip, had three boys of their own. (Cue "The Brady Bunch" theme song.)
A U.S. Army wife, Ruth singlehandedly cared for her sons while her husband was deployed around the globe. The family spent time at various postings across the country before settling in Frankfort, where she studied cosmetology, earned her license and then obtained a teaching license. The couple opened The College of Cosmetology and Hair Design where she taught for several years.
But Ruth was so much more than the words you read in her obituary.
What she lacked in height, she more than made up for in strength. She loved fiercely and gave hugs so tight that you knew while in her grasp you were the center of the universe.
She welcomed me into the family with open arms and she treated all three of her sons’ wives as daughters minus the “in-law.” We all called her Mom.
In fact, she planned our 2003 wedding at Berry (Hill) Mansion complete with all the bells and whistles in just two weeks because we wanted to get married on my late grandmother’s birthday, Feb. 22.
Ruth was there for the births of all three of our children and was always one of the first to hold them. She gave them their first haircuts and would save a lock of their hair for her own memory box.
She is also the first grandparent our children have lost in their lifetimes. A matriarch, she was the family’s rock, our go-to no matter what jam we found ourselves in and we've been in plenty over the past two decades.
Ruth never turned down an opportunity to babysit and while she doted on all four of her grandchildren, she especially treasured her time with her two granddaughters, as they did with her.
I am of the firm belief that we should remember those we lose in their happiest moments.
That’s why when I think of Ruth I flash back to Halloween 2007 when she trick-or-treated at our house clad in a black wig, a leather jacket with fringe down the sleeves and across the chest, biker boots and chaps.
She was so well disguised I didn’t know it was her when I answered the door and automatically tossed a handful of candy into the empty Walmart sack she held out. As I was shutting the door, she grabbed it and started to come inside. I went into full Mama Bear mode and was getting ready to defend my cubs when my husband, who it should be noted was doubled over laughing hysterically, choked out, “Hi, Mom!”
I must admit I was never happier to see her and the smile that spread across her face in that instant is the one I will carry with me.
