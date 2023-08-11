Over the course of my career I have written countless articles on a wide variety of topics, but composing my mother-in-law’s obituary last month was easily one of the most difficult.

I was faced with the same question every grieving family asks — how do you condense a well-lived life (she’d wag her pointer finger and be very disappointed if I mentioned her age) to mere column inches? How do you measure the number of people one person has touched over a lifetime?

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription