One of the lessons I figured out early on in my journalism career is that life is too short to be serious all the time. In my line of work, if you don’t find a little humor each day you are likely to crack from the pressure.
Don’t get me wrong, the majority of the weighty stories I cover require the utmost solemnity. But there are still times when I have to laugh out loud at the absurdness of some situations and, ironically, many of these moments occur while reporting on police activity from the day and night before for our daily blotter.
I have come to realize that people call 911 for a lot of reasons and I often wonder how first responders keep a straight face when a vandalism complaint comes in about a man pouring ice cream onto other merchandise or a female is scammed out of $2,000 by a person online who claims to be Johnny Depp.
These are what I lovingly refer to as police blotter follies and quite frankly I can’t make this stuff up.
For instance, take the woman who called stating her house was being burglarized. She told dispatch that she couldn’t see the person but that she heard a door open and close. She also advised that she was armed with a candle and sharp tweezers, which she planned to use as weapons.
What was she planning to do with her so-called weapons — light the candle for a séance and pluck the perpetrator’s eyebrows?
Turns out that it doesn’t matter. Deputies ultimately determined the noise she heard was her cat moving through the house.
Pets seem to be a reoccurring theme for folks who call 911. One person reported that a male stole their dog and attempted to exchange it for sex and another man told dispatch that his son moved out and took the father’s dog.
Incredibly another common subject in our local police reports is indecent exposure.
There was the lewd behavior call officers received of a man walking on U.S. 127 South with his hands down his pants and another call of a naked male sitting in a sedan touching himself inappropriately while parked at Cove Spring Park.
But men aren’t the subjects of all explicit calls. A female patient at a local care facility reported she was “sexually assaulted by a midget three months ago.” The caller advised that she was aware “it sounds crazy” but the home’s policy requires a police report be taken.
One of my personal favorite calls was a burglary report called in one afternoon. The female caller advised that she thought someone broke into her residence the night before. Her proof? She told police that she keeps her house keys in her bra and when she woke up her bra was half off and two keys were missing.
That certainly explains a lot.
Many of the people that get the police called on them are not sober. Take for instance the person on Compton Drive who called 911 because someone was under a bush “huffing a can of paint.” There was also the male shoplifter at Dollar General who was “putting stuff down his pants and staggering around the store.”
As Victor Borge, a famous Danish-American comedian, conductor and concert pianist from the early 20th century, once said, “Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.”
I couldn’t agree more.
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal and believes laughter is the best cure for nearly every ailment. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
Keep the stories coming!
