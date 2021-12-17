This time of year I always have the best intentions to eat healthy. The problem is it doesn’t always work out that way.

For example, when our family goes out to eat I’ll order a salad and usually end up bringing half of it home where it will soggily sit in the refrigerator marinating in it’s own juices and salad dressing until I eventually throw it out. What I fail to take into account is the fact that I ate all the leftover French fries on my kids’ plates at the restaurant. Hey, if I didn’t order the fries then the calories don’t count, right?

Chanda Veno mug

Chanda Veno

My family hates it when I go on a healthy eating kick because I fill the fridge with fruits and vegetables, but they just complain that there is not anything “good” to eat.

However, when my husband does the grocery shopping — usually with a kid or three in tow — we end up with 9 million snacks and no real food. Apparently the kids’ idea of a well-rounded meal consists of beef jerky, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish and Hershey Kisses.

I truly can’t blame the kids though because they actually believe our refrigerator automatically restocks itself every time they open and shut the door — as if the contents will change each time the fridge light comes on.

If we do have a meal the kids like and there are leftovers they “claim” them. For instance, last weekend we ordered Buffalo wings. On Monday, there were three plates with five half-eaten wings on them in the fridge because they were “saving them for later.” Needless to say, on Wednesday I threw away 15 half-eaten wings because “later” never came.

As far as eating healthy goes, I have also tried using smaller plates for portion control in order to eat less. You know what I ended up with? Making more trips to the fridge.

In fact, one of our favorite verses is Lunch 12:45 and leaving a knife on the side of the sink is the universal symbol for I will probably have a second sandwich.

The other day my daughter and I made Christmas cookies. The recipe said to let the cookies cool for 10-15 minutes after coming out of the oven. Well, 10-15 minutes after ours were baked they weren’t cool — they were gone.

So come January when folks ask me what I got for Christmas the answer will be fat. I got fat.

Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription