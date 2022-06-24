Staying close to home with young children during summer break doesn’t mean the family can’t still have adventures. Despite high gas prices, Franklin County is chock full of boredom-busters that won’t break the budget.
One summer I took our three kids to a different playground each weekday. I don’t remember the exact number of playgrounds we hit that year but the total was in the 30s. In addition to local schools and area churches that have children’s play equipment, several Frankfort parks offer play areas for kids.
Parks
Each of Frankfort’s parks offers a little something for everyone.
Capitol View Park, at the corner of the East-West Connector and Glenns Creek Road, is on 150 acres and features 5 miles of mountain bike trails as well as nature trails, picnic facilities and a shelter with grills and restroom facilities.
Ideal for hikers, Cove Spring, located off U.S. 127 North, is 240 acres and is divided into three distinct parks — Upper Cove, Lower Cove and the wetlands.
Known as Sky Trail, Upper Cove has a paved circular path, which is great for walkers, runners and bicyclists and offers beautiful 180-degree views of north Frankfort. The upper park also houses an archery range and shelters.
Lower Cove has two interpretive shelters with displays on the natural and historic features of the park and nature preserve. There are also trails, a children’s memorial, shelter and picnic facilities and restrooms.
A great place for nature lovers, the wetlands area consists of trails with elevated walkways, a portion of which is handicapped accessible.
While all parks are dog-friendly (if they are on a leash), East Frankfort Park features a Bark Park specifically for man’s best friend.
The 47½ acre park, located at 315 Hickory Drive, has an 18-hole disc golf course; three lighted pickleball courts; two playground areas; a sand volleyball court; nature trails; two shelters with restrooms; and picnic facilities.
For those looking for a summer splash, Juniper Hill Park’s aquatic center is the perfect place to cool down. Featuring a large lap pool with diving boards and a climbing wall; slides; a zero-entry children’s pool with play structures; a lazy river; concession stand; and locker room, the aquatic center is just one of the jewels at Juniper Hill.
There is also a 94-acre 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and pro shop on the premises.
Juniper Hill is also home to four lighted tennis courts; two lighted sand volleyball courts; three horseshoe pits; two shelters with electricity; a large playground; picnic areas with grills; and a gazebo.
Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill, located at 400 Clifton Ave., is the capital city’s Civil War battlefield. The historic park is surrounded by 124 acres of forest and trails that offer breathtaking views of downtown Frankfort.
In Bellepoint, Todd Park is a tranquil place for picnics. At 154 Bosworth St., the park boasts a community garden, walking trails and grills.
Home to the Franklin County Farmers Market on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the warmer months, River View Park runs alongside the Kentucky River at 404 Wilkinson Blvd. Trailside attractions include informative panels about Frankfort’s river connections, a children’s mural and sculptures throughout.
Ward Oates Amphitheater at the park’s south end hosts numerous events and festivals throughout the year including free bi-monthly lunchtime concerts during the summer months.
At River View’s north end there is a boat dock where visitors can catch the city’s boat the Nancy Wilkinson for a river tour. It is also a popular spot for paddle sports and Canoe Kentucky, a local business, rents kayaks, canoes and standup paddleboards.
Lakeview Park has a wide array of recreation options including a skate park; 9-hole par 3 golf course and driving range; a splash park for kids; horse show arena; an amphitheater; and the city/county tree nursery.
A two-mile paved path loops the park and is a favorite place for local runners and walkers. The park also offers four youth softball fields — two of which are lighted; instructional baseball field; seven soccer fields; horseshoe pits; picnic areas and pavilions.
At 225 River St. in South Frankfort, Dolly Graham Park is home to a community garden, two picnic shelters with restrooms and two basketball courts. The child-friendly park also has a new large playground.
After the kids work up a sweat, enjoy the recently opened splash pad at Dolly Graham Park or the more established one at Lakeview Park. Access to both splash pads are free.
And while we are on the topic of parks, don’t forget about Josephine Sculpture Park. Located at 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, there is no charge for admission, open every day from dawn to dusk and educational.
Educational opportunities
Just because children aren’t in school doesn’t mean learning has to stop.
Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library fund the summer reading program, which offers cost-free activities and events from kids to adults and every age in between. Programming is free and runs through July 31. Some events require registration ahead of time. For more information, visit www.pspl.org
One of Franklin County’s hidden gems is the Salato Wildlife Education Center. Located at 1 Sportsman’s Lane, the Game Farm, as it is affectionately known locally, boasts 4 miles of trails, two fishing lakes, picnic areas and a shelter.
Get up close with Kentucky wildlife with paid admission — adults are $5, kids ages 5-18 are $3 and children 4 and younger are free — to the education center. Inside are live snakes, giant turtles and native fish. On the paved outside walkway, visit bison, bobcats, birds and more in their natural habitats.
Another educational opportunity is vacation Bible school. Numerous area churches offer summer programs. Be sure to check The State Journal for future times and dates.
Summer staples
In Frankfort during the summertime there are a few events that locals label as “can’t miss.”
The Great Buffalo Chase 5K steps off at 8 a.m. on July 4 at Buffalo Trace Distillery. This family-friendly 3.1-mile race encourages participants to dress in patriotic attire and proceeds from the event help fund VFW Post 4075’s Annual Fourth of July fireworks display, which takes place at dark on Independence Day.
This year there will be an in-person race with overall and age group awards as well as a virtual race for those who can’t join in person. Registration is open online until July 2. For more information, visit https://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/great-buffalo-chase
Music lovers both young and old look forward to the annual Downtown Summer Concert Series on the stage near the Old Capitol on Broadway. The series, which is sponsored by WesBanco, starts at 7 p.m. on Fridays.
Remaining concert dates include The Pour Decisions on July 8; Alex Key on July 22; and Five Below on Aug. 5.
For more information, go to www.visitfrankfort.com
Very nice piece, and good advice. "The grass isn't really greener on the other side of the fence ", I've discovered!
