Like Alice during her adventure to Wonderland, writers can also fall down a rabbit hole. I personally know this to be true because I experienced it earlier this week.
I was combing through the City of Frankfort Code of Ordinances while researching a question posed by a reader for a future You Asked feature regarding the legality of aftermarket devices sold to increase the noise level of a vehicle’s exhaust system when I stumbled upon Chapter 11, the city standards section.
Chapter 11.01, 11.02 and 11.03 pertain to the official city seal, song and flag, respectively.
I was aware of Frankfort’s city seal, which is a replica of the Capitol building.
I also knew of the city flag, which the code of ordinances so aptly describes as “a gold, silhouetted bust of Daniel Boone within a gold circle is in the upper lefthand corner representing the past. In the upper righthand corner is a gold, silhouetted bust of a Boy Scout within a gold circle to represent the future. (The first Boy Scout Troop in American was in the city.) Centered on the flag is a circle outlined with the Kentucky Blue Grass. Within the circle is ‘Frankfort’ printed in blue at the top and the name ‘Kentucky’ printed in blue at the bottom. Since the Confederacy was in the city only a short time, a grey star is on the left side within the circle. To represent the Union, a blue star is on the right side within the circle. An inner, gold circle has the “S” curve of the Kentucky River, which divides replicas of the Old State Capitol building, representing the past, and the New State Capitol building, representing the present. Centered at the bottom of the flag is “1786,” which is the date when the city was settled.”
What sent me on my travels down the rabbit hole was the city’s official song, “(My Home in Old) Frankfort, KY.” Having never heard it played, like most local residents, I had no idea the city even had an official song. I wanted to learn everything I could about this mysterious tune and I figured others would likely want to know more about it too.
Turns out “(My Home in Old) Frankfort, KY” was written nearly 70 years ago by a national barbershop songwriter and performer, “Col.” Richard H. “Dick” Sturges, of Atlanta. But the words to the song were inspired by Forks of Elkhorn native Weldon “Bill” Hughes South, who pestered Sturges to include lyrics about Frankfort.
The tune, which sounds like a mash-up between a patriotic piece and a carousel ditty and is reminiscent to “My Old Kentucky Home,” begins,
“I've been dreaming today of Kentucky,
It's the grandest old state that I've known,
And I'm certainly happy and lucky,
That I always can call it my home.”
After listening to an instrumental video of the song without the lyrics being sung that he posted on YouTube, I reached out to co-creator and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week and its heritage tourism coalition, John Carlton, who, as luck would have it, is looking to raise $2,500 in funding in order to have the song arranged for concert band and SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) choir.
He told me that once the arrangement is paid for, he intends to donate it along with the sheet music to the city so it will remain a public document forever and be free for anyone who requests it.
In the future, he hopes that local high school bands and others will play the song at community events. I, for one, can’t wait to hear what the song sounds like when sung by an area choir or a Second Street School third grader.
Music has a way of connecting us and is meant to be shared. And sometimes there is a story or, in this case, a song waiting to be discovered if you only take the time to dig through the City of Frankfort Code of Ordinances.
“For I long to be there,
Down at Main and St. Clair,
At my home in old Frankfort, K-Y.”
Chanda Veno, whose only musical talent is being able to easily recall song lyrics, is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
