Being the middle child has its benefits and drawbacks.
Both my husband and I are middle children and can speak from firsthand experience. As such, you would expect that we shower our own middle child with all the attention he secretly craves, right?
Ummm, no. Our middle child is so soft-spoken and laid back that most of the time we don’t know he’s here or even if he’s here.
Middleborns fly under the radar and get away with more. They don’t get the “only child” experience like the oldest or the special treatment allotted to the baby of the family.
No, middle children get permanently grass-stained hand-me-down baseball pants when their teammates have new. They get stuck wearing the pair of sneakers that only fit the oldest for two weeks because “there is still plenty of wear left in them.”
Our middleborn is known as so-and-so’s little brother or, God forbid, such-and-such’s older brother but rarely by his given name.
Even though we are the ones who named him, my husband and I consistently get the first syllable of his name wrong. Somehow the first two letters of the oldest’s name comes off our tongues first and their two names become intertwined and mish-mashed together.
But I suppose it doesn’t really matter much since neither one of them answers us anyway.
And although we call him by his brother’s and even his sister’s name from time to time, our middle child couldn’t be any different from his siblings.
For one thing, middle children are more independent and self-reliant. Socially, middleborns can fit in anywhere and have a good time. They are also the peacekeepers tasked with sharing a bedroom with a sibling and sitting between the oldest and youngest on road trips.
The middle sibling is also the only birth order position that has a syndrome named after it. In 1964, psychiatrist Alfred Adler developed a theory that birth order influences psychological development more than genetics.
However, the American Psychological Association debunks “Middle Child Syndrome” as a hypothetical condition with no reliable evidence to support the idea that middle kids are “invisible.”
In fact, it might be quite the opposite. Half — 23, to be exact — of U.S. presidents are middle children, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.
Middle kids are also a dying breed — statistically at least. In 2020, U.S. families averaged 1.93 children under 18 compared to 2.33 in 1960.
But, like Oreos and stuffed-crust pizza, everyone knows the best part is the middle.
There is even an official holiday. Did you know that Middle Child Day is celebrated Aug. 12? Nope? Neither does anyone else.
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
I was called by my two older brothers names from their school acquaintances for ten years after I graduated from high school! I corrected their school acquaintances for a few years and it seemed to upset them so I quit and went along as if I was one of them! One particular fellow - after several incidents of mistaken identity, asked me how I was , addressing me with my brothers name , so I made up this long list of health issues and personal problems about family relationships- after that he’d not look at me anymore!( my brother lived in another town then) Another fellow school acquaintance of my oldest brother still thinks I’m him after 50 years!
