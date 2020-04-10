Back in the pre-internet era when I was a wide-eyed sophomore in high school, our world history teacher gave the greatest final exam of all time. Our two-hour timed challenge was to describe the significance of each historical event in the lyrics of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”
The song rapid-fires references to more than 100 headline events over a 40-year span from the year of Joel’s birth in 1949 — “Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, Johnnie Ray, South Pacific, Walter Winchell, Joe DiMaggio” — until the song was released in 1989 — “‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Sally Ride, heavy metal, suicide, foreign debts, homeless vets, AIDS, crack, Bernie Goetz.”
We must have rewound and fast-forwarded that single from the top-loading cassette recorder 50 times. Though I quickly tired of hearing the song then, I get nostalgic each time I hear it nowadays.
When biographer Fred Schruers asked Joel whether the true meaning behind the lyrics was an apologia for baby boomers, the singer said no.
“It’s just a song that says the world’s a mess. It’s always been a mess, it’s always going to be a mess,” Joel explained.
Those words especially ring true during this current global health crisis. Fortunately, we have music to get us through.
Violinist Pinchas Zukerman put it best. “Music has the power to unite us. It proves that by working together, we can create something truly beautiful.”
To that end, I have come up with a three-part 29-song coronavirus playlist for the young and young at heart. These songs speak to what many of us are feeling right now.
For those who prefer music of a throwback era, the first six tracks are bookended with the Bee Gees’ songs starting with “Night Fever” and finishing with “Stayin’ Alive.” In between are “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones; Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out;” “On Broadway” by The Drifters; Bill Withers’ classic “Lean On Me;” “Imagine” by John Lennon; and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
Sandwiched in the middle part of the playlist are songs Gen Xers will likely recognize, beginning and ending with the REM tracks “Everybody Hurts” and “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).” The second through eighth songs are “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins; “Every Breath You Take” by The Police; Tom Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels;” “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie; The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close To Me;” “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer; “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” another REM tune; and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer.”
The final third of the playlist is devoted to 10 “newer” tracks with Matchbox Twenty’s “Unwell” leading off, followed by “Harder to Breathe” by Maroon 5; The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face;” “My House” by Flo Rida; Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together;” “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign; Andra Day’s “Rise Up;” “One Less Day (Dying Young)” by Rob Thomas; Destiny Child’s “Survivor;” and “Alive” by Pearl Jam.
The bonus closing tune is none other than John Prine’s “My Old Kentucky Home, Goodnight.” Prine lost his fight against COVID-19 earlier this week.
Sure, there is a long laundry list of things we can’t do right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But we still have music. And as Danish author Hans Christian Andersen once said, “Where words fail, music speaks.”
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
A great and amusing set list! One thing: Bill Withers' death was apparently not from COVID-19, if the New York Times is to be believed: "His death, at a hospital, was announced by his family. His son, Todd, said Mr. Withers had had heart problems." ( https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/03/arts/music/bill-withers-dead.html )
