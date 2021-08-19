From my days of heaving the morning edition onto my neighbors’ porches to the position I hold now, one of the few ideals that has stood the test of time is that newspapers — unlike any other form of media — have a magical power to connect people.
Being in this business, I have had the privilege of witnessing the phenomenon firsthand on more occasions than I can count and yet it never ceases to put a knowing smile on my face and a zap of delight to my heart.
However, one of my most fond and unique examples of the connectivity of newspapers occurred over a decade ago while I was a stay-at-home mom of three.
On Aug. 20, 2010, I got a Facebook friend request and private message from a random stranger with an odd story.
The woman, a mother from Oregon in her mid-30s, explained she was Googling her children’s names and stumbled across a State Journal article that former sports reporter Jonathan Hines had written a month before about my running routine and juggling motherhood.
“The part that really caught my eye was your three kids,” she wrote. “I also have three children with the same names.”
Turns out, the birth order of her brood of three was boy-girl-boy and ours was boy-boy-girl, but we struck up an instant friendship and continue to exchange Christmas cards and share photos of our kids even now that they are older.
Of course, the majority of the credit goes to The State Journal story, without which the probability that we ever would have encountered each other would’ve been astronomical.
Another example happened two years ago when I was covering Aviation Day at Capital City Airport while pulling a weekend shift. I brought our oldest son, who was in the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Franklin County High School, along to check out the planes.
It quickly became apparent that the main attraction wasn’t the technological marvels on the tarmac, but the 98-year-old Army Air Corps veteran who was seated in a wheelchair, which he didn’t really need, in front of a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress nearly identical to the one he flew as aircraft commander with the 8th Air Force 401st Bomb Group during the war.
James Nolan, who piloted “Hell’s Angels Out of Chute 13” on 30 combat missions, was busy telling a war story of the time his aircraft suffered engine issues but ran into bigger trouble in the form of a German ME 252 twin jet, which pulled up beside his B-17 while he and his crew were on their way back to the base.
“It just sat there and then the pilot saluted me. I returned his salute and then peeled off and left,” Nolan recalled. “I believe he could have come in on my nose with guns and rockets firing and caused major problems, like shooting us down.”
Despite an age difference of 80+ years, our son and Nolan quickly hit it off. I couldn’t believe that the kid who never stops talking was quietly listening and attentive while Nolan was speaking.
Another person who met Nolan that day and was captivated by his war stories was retired Air Force vet Kay Scheffler. After she read more about his wartime experience in The State Journal article I wrote later that week, Scheffler decided to combine her two passions — honoring veterans and quilting — into a project.
She and a group of recruited quilters set out to create a Quilt of Valor for Nolan. Two months later, when Scheffler presented the quilt to the WW II vet — who is originally from Weymouth, Massachusetts but has lived in Frankfort with his daughter, Patti, for more than a decade — our son, clad in his Air Force ROTC uniform, and I were there.
We will also be present at Nolan’s 100th birthday celebration at the end of the month. Because newspapers are more than just an historical record of events — they contain stories that have the power to turn strangers into family.
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
