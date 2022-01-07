No offense, but this column might seem offensive to some.

Is there anything worse than a person saying “no offense?” Because as soon as they utter those words you know they are going to offend you anyway. Turns out there are quite a few words and phrases that are equally aggravating.

Each year, Lake Superior State University concocts a banished word list of the most irritating words and phrases. “Wait, what?” took the top spot this year, which gave me the idea to devise my own list of the most frustrating things that folks say in conversation and on social media.

Personally, one of my biggest pet peeves is the phrase “I know, right?” Not only does it imply insecurity, but if you know something you don’t need to seek further approval from the person you are speaking with. Right?

I also despise the word “guesstimate” because of its redundancy. If you are guessing then you are also estimating — so there is no need to combine the two words.

Misuse of the word “literally” is also a big no-no for me. Those who use it in everyday language obviously don’t understand the word’s definition, which shouldn’t be used in order to gain emphasis, but rather as another word for "in a literal or strict sense." But, literally everyone misuses the word — including me in this sentence.

And I think we can all agree that “boneless wings” are just chicken pieces and “pre-owned” is a fancier name for something someone has already used.

One phrase I have never understood is “we’re pregnant.” Sorry, guys, I’m sure you want to be included in the whole pregnancy experience. However, since you don’t have persistent morning sickness every single day for 100 days straight and aren’t carrying a child inside your body for nine months, “you” aren’t pregnant. Together, you and your significant other may be expecting, but any woman who has given birth will be the first to tell you that “we” did not suffer labor pains or deliver a baby — she did.

Another expression that doesn’t sit well with me is “you only live once” or YOLO, as it has commonly become. First off, it doesn’t take a philosophy degree to figure out that we only have one life. Secondly, this phrase, which is mostly used by teenagers, is basically an excuse to do stupid stuff — such as “I skipped school to go to the mall today, because ‘you only live once.’”

One pesky phrase that made this year’s banished words list — “asking for a friend” — is also an annoyance. This tongue-in-cheek expression is disingenuous and those who use it aren’t fooling anyone. We all know you are asking for yourself.

But the two words that are the bane of my existence and came to the forefront during the Trump administration are “fake news.” Before the previous president took office, “fake news” was used to describe satirical articles in publications such as The Onion. Now, folks call any story they disapprove of “fake news.” Just because you don’t agree with it doesn’t mean it’s fake.

Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.

