There is one certainty when it comes to listening to calls made to 911 — you never know what you’re going to hear.

Most days the police scanner that sits on my office desk squawks about non-injury fender benders and reports of shoplifting incidents at Walmart. But every now and then there are snippets of conversation between dispatchers and first responders that make me do a double-take.

For instance, a few weeks back one female dispatcher had the unfortunate “duty” of sending officers on a call to a Holmes Street residence in regard to a male defecating in someone’s backyard.

Here’s how it played out.

Officer: Dispatch, did you say a person is defecating in a yard?

Dispatch: That’s affirmative. He is on all fours.

Obviously, not all calls are routine.

Take for example the caller who phoned 911 for his COVID test results or the mother who requested officers pay her teenage son a visit and force him to give her the Wi-Fi password that he had changed.

911 operators are required to decipher calls and communicate emergencies to police quickly and effectively. However, sometimes the story they are trying to convey gets lost in translation — as it did one hot day in August.

Dispatch to officer: A caller advised someone came in and broke the TV.

Officer: Dispatch did you say someone groped the TV?

(Two-second pause when I imagine the dispatcher is rolling on the floor laughing.)

Dispatch: Be advised someone smashed the TV.

Officer: 10-4.

Dispatchers have to remain cool under all circumstances because as an employee at a local fast food restaurant found out last autumn, there are occasions when tempers flare.

Dispatch: A manager at Dairy Queen on U.S. 127 South is requesting an officer for a criminal mischief complaint in the drive-thru.

Officer: Copy.

Dispatch: A customer got upset over them not having gravy and damaged the drive-thru.

911 operators also have to deal with individuals who are sometimes intoxicated — like the 34-year-old man who phoned wanting his mother arrested after she took away his beer.

Then there is the barrage of quirky calls.

One night shortly after the last call for alcohol, paramedics were dispatched to a bar in reference to a 20-something female who reported that her legs were blue.

The young woman had feeling in her legs and her blood circulation appeared to be normal. EMS couldn’t figure out what the problem was. As it turns out she had worn a new pair of jeans that night and they had discolored her legs.

Then there was the concerned mother who phoned 911 to report that she was afraid her child was “about to have a major allergic reaction” after opening a package that was delivered to their home. The kid was allergic to peanuts — and she was worried because he had come in contact with packing peanuts.

