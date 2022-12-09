Nobody does Christmas like my younger brother, Chad.
Not only has he been observed in April “jamming” to Johnny Mathis holiday tunes in his beat-up 2002 Toyota Corolla with the windows rolled down (yes, I said rolled, as in with a handle) and his system cranked up, but at my sister’s wedding in early July a few years ago, he requested that the DJ play a Christmas song.
This may or may not have been after a few glasses of bubbly, but nonetheless the DJ obliged and, of course, everyone else took that as a cue to take a break and my bro was the only one out on the dance floor — having the time of his life, I might add. The rest of us could only sit in a sweaty heap and stare in amazement that such a tiny gesture could make someone so blissfully happy.
But that’s my brother. Chad has always been an old soul.
In fact, for Halloween when he was 6 — an age when most kids don superhero capes or their favorite football player, he dressed up as an old man — complete with a shriveled, wrinkly mask with a large balding spot in the middle and sparse gray hair in a bowl around the rim, wire-frame glasses, a silver mustache and cane.
Never before or since has a more appropriate “costume” been pulled off.
That same year on Christmas — Chad’s favorite day of the year — as our grandparents stacked gifts in front of my brother, sister and me our eyes glazed over and round as saucers with anticipation, it became increasingly noticeable that the majority of presents — all but one (which turned out to be The Hardy Boys boxed set) — were for my older sister and me. Personally, I'd have been happier with the books rather than the clothes I received.
Our grandparents wanted to surprise my brother with his first BMX bike after the gift exchange was over and wrangled our dad into videotaping his expression while we opened our mountain of presents.
Kudos to my bro, who took the prank like a trouper.
In fact, we occasionally watch the surviving VHS footage our father shot that day with his suitcase-size camcorder when we get together and are always in awe that Chad just sits there on the couch with a content smile on his face. Occasionally he glances at his books while we are knee-deep in presents, wrapping paper and bows (this was, after all, the pre-gift bag era).
Of course, that response pales in comparison to his excitement after he received the bike. But, when I think of the joy that Christmas brings, I always recall my first-grade brother’s wise-beyond-his-years satisfied grin. I think it is because, quite frankly, all the gifts are meaningless — it’s the time spent with loved ones that we will remember.
My sister, on the other hand, would probably beg to differ.
Because the Christmas after Chad received his bike, my sister — who was anticipating an expensive gift like our brother got the year before — received a used upright vacuum cleaner from the same grandparents.
“There is nothing wrong with it,” granny told my sister as my brother and I giggled non-stop in the background. “We just got one of those new DustBusters and decided the Hoover was too heavy to lug up and down the steps, you know with my bunions and all.”
In their defense, it was spruced up and wrapped in a big red bow (as evidenced in another home video from our parents’ collection, which are labeled on masking tape in our mom’s cursive writing and kept locked away from prying eyes or anyone who may have a motive to delete the footage, like — in this case — my sister.)
Needless to say, the less-than-thrilled look on my sister’s face when our grandparents proudly rolled out that vacuum was absolutely priceless and unforgettable.
Happy holidays and happy new year!
Chanda Veno is editor at The State Journal. The best Christmas gift she ever received was finding out she was pregnant with her first child on Christmas Day. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
