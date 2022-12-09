Nobody does Christmas like my younger brother, Chad.

Not only has he been observed in April “jamming” to Johnny Mathis holiday tunes in his beat-up 2002 Toyota Corolla with the windows rolled down (yes, I said rolled, as in with a handle) and his system cranked up, but at my sister’s wedding in early July a few years ago, he requested that the DJ play a Christmas song.

