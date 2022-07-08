One of the best things about this job is that I learn something new each and every day. This week — thanks to several loyal and oftentimes disgruntled State Journal readers — I discovered I may as well have been living under a rock for the past few months and not as hip to the political culture as previous thought.
On Wednesday’s B1 sports page we featured a crowd shot of the start of the 21st Annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K. The photo showed many race participants dressed in patriotic attire and also included two men carrying flags with a photo caption that read “Patriots: Two men carry flags during the start of the Great Buffalo Chase 5K.”
The man on the left has an American flag bandana on his head and is wearing a Special Forces Foundation shirt. The man to his right is carrying the U.S. flag and donning a T-shirt with the words “Let’s go Brandon.”
Call me oblivious, but I truly had no idea that “Let’s go Brandon” has an alternative meaning. Apparently the phrase is right-wing conservative code for something far more vulgar — “F—- Joe Biden.”
Would I have published and titled the photo “patriots” if the man’s shirt said the latter? Absolutely not. We are an impartial, unbiased family newspaper and I would never allow such an offensive remark to be printed.
In this case, I humbly plead ignorance. I simply didn’t know that “Let’s go Brandon” meant something different.
Consider the circumstances. It was a community 5K on the Fourth of July where participants are encouraged to dress in American attire. I see two men carrying large flags, one is the U.S. flag, and “mistakenly” believed them to be a prime example of “patriotic.” It never crossed my mind that one of the men’s shirt said anything nefarious.
Having been around the racing community most of my life, I have seen many runners wear shirts with their names on them so that fans can cheer them on from the sidelines — which I wrongly figured was the case in this instance.
The printing of that photograph was not intentional on my part and was never meant to subliminally offend anyone.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank you the readers who made me aware of this embarrassing gaffe. As I said before, this job teaches me something new every day and some days it takes a village.
I applaud you Chanda for your moral ethics and the fact that you don't seek to " learn " every " immoral aspect that the Republican political party and their supporters openly flaunt . Your open confession is a breath of fresh air during this time of rancid stench we are subjected to by people of the far right , as you've clearly explained.
My 89 year old Father in-law watches re runs of Mash and a couple of other shows that were popular 30 years ago . I asked him one day why he didn't watch the news and keep up with the what's happening. He said " I don't have too!"
Its a shame that those that flaunt their immorality in public don't use that reasoning before they take action. They certainly don't want to leave this world a better place. But Chanda, reading what you write , it's obvious that you want to leave this world a better place! Thank you!
Thank you, Ms. Veno. You may have just helped educate others by providing this explanation/apology to the pict of the disrespectful person wearing hateful t-shirt in the Great Buffalo Trace footrace.
Chanda,
You probably don't know it but you follow the Neil deGrasse Tyson (director of the Hayden Planetarium - NYC) philosophy of learning new things.
He said: "I love being wrong because that means in that instant, I learned something new that day."
He also said: "Knowing how to think empowers you far beyond those who know only what to think."
So yes you learned something new ... And yes you are an asset to our community along with everybody at the S-J.
Mark Strickland
Frankfort
