One of the best things about this job is that I learn something new each and every day. This week — thanks to several loyal and oftentimes disgruntled State Journal readers — I discovered I may as well have been living under a rock for the past few months and not as hip to the political culture as previous thought.

On Wednesday’s B1 sports page we featured a crowd shot of the start of the 21st Annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K. The photo showed many race participants dressed in patriotic attire and also included two men carrying flags with a photo caption that read “Patriots: Two men carry flags during the start of the Great Buffalo Chase 5K.” 

The man on the left has an American flag bandana on his head and is wearing a Special Forces Foundation shirt. The man to his right is carrying the U.S. flag and donning a T-shirt with the words “Let’s go Brandon.”

Chanda Veno mug

Chanda Veno

Call me oblivious, but I truly had no idea that “Let’s go Brandon” has an alternative meaning. Apparently the phrase is right-wing conservative code for something far more vulgar — “F—- Joe Biden.”

Would I have published and titled the photo “patriots” if the man’s shirt said the latter? Absolutely not. We are an impartial, unbiased family newspaper and I would never allow such an offensive remark to be printed.

In this case, I humbly plead ignorance. I simply didn’t know that “Let’s go Brandon” meant something different.

Consider the circumstances. It was a community 5K on the Fourth of July where participants are encouraged to dress in American attire. I see two men carrying large flags, one is the U.S. flag, and “mistakenly” believed them to be a prime example of “patriotic.” It never crossed my mind that one of the men’s shirt said anything nefarious.

Having been around the racing community most of my life, I have seen many runners wear shirts with their names on them so that fans can cheer them on from the sidelines — which I wrongly figured was the case in this instance.

The printing of that photograph was not intentional on my part and was never meant to subliminally offend anyone.

I also want to take this opportunity to thank you the readers who made me aware of this embarrassing gaffe. As I said before, this job teaches me something new every day and some days it takes a village.

Chanda Veno, aka the oblivious, is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription