Parenting tests a person like nothing else.

And one of the quirkiest things about parenthood is that you are taking on a job for which you have zero experience or training. Oh and did I mention you are not permitted to quit and other people’s lives are at stake?

Chanda Veno mug

Chanda Veno

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription