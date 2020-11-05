Chanda Veno

In order to avoid what can quickly escalate into charged political debates, we favor disputing less pressing matters in our household — such as whether the toilet paper should go over or under in the holder.

Though I was admittedly the lone holdout in the “under” camp, I have since conformed. Not because I think “over” is right but because the next person just flips the roll anyway and I am obviously outnumbered.

The thing about household debates is that you have to learn to find common ground because these are the folks you live with. And, trust me, that is easier said than done.

Since the pandemic has given our family full of differing opinions more home time together I have noticed that the majority of the disputes in our house center around food.

For instance, the simple act of making a PB&J requires numerous decisions. Do you prefer crunchy or creamy peanut butter? Grape jelly or strawberry jam? Should it be sliced into two? If so, should it be cut horizontally or diagonally? Crust on or crust off? And when you are finished with the bread does it go in the fridge or in the bin?

I am a creamy-grape-sliced-diagonally-crust-on-and-stored-in-the-bin type of girl, but from time to time strawberry is my jam.

A few debates that remain unsettled in our house are whether pineapple is a viable pizza topping; barbecue vs. buffalo wings; ranch or bleu cheese; Nacho Cheese Doritos vs. Cool Ranch Doritos; crunchy or puffy Cheetos; pancakes vs. waffles; and whether PopTarts should be toasted or not.

And let me get you caught up on ketchup. There is a portion of people who suffocate their fries with the condiment. Ketchup-smothered french fries are a lot like nachos — there is no conceivable way to eat them without using a utensil or making a mess, which is why those of us with a lick of common sense dip them individually.

Baked goods are also somewhat of a gray area. My husband and I prefer walnuts in our chocolate chip cookies, but the kids don’t. And in the crispy brownie edges vs. chewy brownie center debate we are also split 3-2.

But you know what? It’s OK and even healthy to have differing opinions than others. Over time you learn that some battles are worth picking and others aren’t.

For instance, should I stay or should I go? Nobody wants to “Clash” over this.

Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be reached at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

