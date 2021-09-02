Without fail I am always delighted to see the welcome to Kentucky sign, especially when we are driving home from visiting family in Maryland, because it means we are back in a place where we treat others with kindness.
Southern hospitality is to Kentucky what Northern hostility is to Maryland.
Don’t get me wrong. My family is hospitable. But the same can’t be said for a few of the folks we encountered during our recent trip.
I’ll let them laugh until they’re blue in the face at our “accents” and “y’alls” but I draw the line when a complete stranger pokes fun at my kid’s politeness.
Apparently the usage of the words “sir” or “ma’am” after saying “thank you” is cause to laugh and point at said culprit — just like a 20-something guy who was waiting in line behind us did when our teenage son thanked a convenience store employee at the register.
If I had my druthers I would have drenched him with the scalding coffee I had in my grasp. But rather than pitchin’ a hissy fit, I did what any mama bear in my situation would — turned around, looked the man square in the face and said, “Bless your heart. I am sorry your mother didn’t raise you with better manners,” (pause for dramatic effect), “sir.”
By the dull look on his face I could tell I might as well be talking to a fence post. Obviously, this guy was dumber than a box of rocks and about as useless as a screen door on a submarine.
We taught our kids to be polite while they were still in diapers. Good manners — such as using “sir” and “ma’am” to address people and holding doors for others — are priceless and yet they don’t cost a thing.
Politeness is definitely in short supply in Maryland, which is why it should come as no surprise that in a recent Verizon and kindness.org poll the state was named the nation’s least kind. Kentucky, on the other hand, placed first and garnered kindest state honors.
Wanting to show our children the importance of being respectful to others — especially when they don’t return the sentiment — I stepped up my killing-them-with-kindness game.
As the convenience store clerk rang up the man’s items, he cowered as I approached the register. Without a word, I placed a $10 bill on the counter to cover his Mountain Dew, sunflower seeds and Snickers bar. Then, without a word, I turned and walked away.
When we got to the door, the stunned man finally found his voice and without a hint of sarcasm he said, “Thank you, ma’am.”
To which I, of course, replied, “Y’all have a good day now, ya hear!”
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
