When it comes to fashion sense, I have what most folks would call “little to none.” But that hasn’t kept me from noticing the disparity between men’s and women’s clothing and the God awful “fashion” that has recently taken root on store hangers.

The other day I took our daughter dress shopping for her middle school semi-formal and eighth grade promotion and was quite appalled by the latest “fashion.”

For one, nearly every single dress seemed impossibly skimpy — I’m talking Daisy Dukes short — which would make even the simple task of sitting down a crime in most states.

As I waited for our daughter to try on the few conservative dresses we located in the store, I browsed through the nearby racks of clothes and flashed back to the era of grunge.

Crammed between the oversize flannels, stirrup pants, full-on body suits and extra high-waisted mom pants were stonewashed jeans with pre-ripped holes and shorts so teensy-weensy that the pockets were longer than their lengths. I hope the 1990s call soon and ask for its “fashion” back because, quite frankly, I didn’t like it the first time around.

Speaking of pockets, can somebody clue me in on why those in women’s pants are so small we can’t even cram our hands inside them but men’s are so large they can tote around a laptop, wallet, keys and a picnic lunch?

It must be some sort of fashion industry conspiracy because if women had pockets big enough to even fit our cellphones in, purses sales would dwindle. Which is funny because even though men have larger pockets than women, they never fail to ask us to put something of theirs in our purse.

And it’s not just the front pant pockets that are a problem. The khakis I wear during the week as part of my “work uniform” — as our daughter so aptly puts it — contain fockets (false+pockets) in the back. To the naked eye they resemble real pockets, however in actuality they are really imitation decorations due to the fact that they lack the essential cloth required to actually carry anything.

Though I consider myself a pro-pants pockets person, I draw the line at pajama bottoms. Other than a condom, name one thing that people would possibly be taking to bed that would require the need for pockets. And it’s not just pajama bottoms. Some PJ tops have both a breast pocket and a collar. Why would anyone need a collar in bed?

Like many teenagers (and some older folks), our daughter went through a phase during the COVID pandemic when she wore pajama bottoms just about everywhere — including to school. Trust me it’s not for a lack of presentable clothes. I should know as I pay for them. I suppose she just felt more comfortable in PJ bottoms, which I was OK with. As a parent you have to choose your battles and at least she was warm.

They say everything is better in pajamas. What I can’t decide is whether people who wear pajamas in public have actually given up on life or are actually living it to the fullest.

Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal and while you might find her wearing a messy bun and sweats in public — she won’t be in PJs. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

