From the moment local and state health officials recommended wearing a face mask in public to help contain the spread of COVID-19, Kentuckians have been bickering back and forth about whether they will comply. (Just do it, people. Until a vaccine or better treatment is available, be considerate of others.)
Despite the foggy glasses and inability to drink coffee while wearing one, I am actually looking forward to having my mouth covered while at work — perhaps it will curb my recently developed snacking habit.
You have probably heard of the Freshman 15, an expression commonly used to refer to the amount of weight a first-year college student packs on compliments of carb-rich cafeteria food coupled with the availability of fast food. I feel as though I have put on the Quaran-19 — although I don’t dare step on a scale to confirm it.
Of course, going back to the office comes with its own set of problems. Mainly, having to put on real pants that are neither yoga-style or elastic-waisted. Wearing proper pants with buttons and buckling a belt are feats that haven’t been attempted in a good month and a half. Sweatpants, T-shirts and hoodies have become my new go-tos.
So it’s probably a good thing that the swimsuit season, if there is one, will be brief. Because my feet — what I can see of them — aren’t quite flip-flop ready and this pale body isn’t exactly prepared for a bikini either. At this point, I’m more worried about having couch impressions on my backside than I am about tan lines.
And while we collectively may have “cut the top off the muffin,” as Gov. Andy Beshear so lovingly puts it, there is no flattening these new curves.
Fortunately, I doubt I am the only one. After weeks of desk, couch, bed, repeat, and not being able to hit the gym, secrets — such as who exchanged ab crunches for lockdown munchies — are bound to be revealed when business resumes around the commonwealth.
Chances are we may not recognize each other with our natural hair color (and grays) shining through. I am especially worried about the blondes; I read on social media that 88% of them might disappear from the earth.
To be honest, I am not even sure how long my hair actually is. Since salons closed, it goes straight from the shower into a ponytail or bun — anything to get it out of my face.
I guess in the end it doesn’t really matter if we look like a bunch of fat, aging hippies because everyone else will too.
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
