Drivers can easily be divided into two groups — those who require complete silence to operate a vehicle and those who need musical accompaniment.
I fall into the latter category. The stereo must be at a volume loud enough to drown out the kids arguing in the back seat, but not so high that the bass jiggles house windows in their frames from a half-mile away.
Apparently, I am the age now where locating a certain address necessitates reducing the stereo volume. How do I know this? Because when the music gets turned down the first thing I hear from the back seat is “Mom, lowering the volume isn’t going to help you see better.”
Maybe not, but when I am in the driver’s seat I get to decide what music we listen to — much to the kids’ chagrin. Most of the time it is classic rock and, believe me, over the years I have heard endless complaints about my “old” music.
But the best part is when they totally flub the lyrics, which happened frequently when they were younger.
I’ll never forget when our second-born son was 6 and needed to use the restroom at the Game Farm. As we walked through the side doors I told him the bathroom is on the right. To which he quickly responded, “Oh, you mean like the song.” I was stumped until he proceeded to butcher Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising.”
Needless to say, listening to the track on the way home I became convinced John Fogerty could very well have been giving directions to the restroom. “There’s a bathroom on the right.”
His misheard lyric reminded me of a former co-worker at my hometown newspaper, a staff writer with the unfortunate name of Joe Marra.
This was back in 2000 when former President Bill Clinton ended his speech at the Democratic National Convention with a nod to Fleetwood Mac’s “Tomorrow,” which was also the theme song for his 1992 campaign.
“Keep putting people first. Keep building those bridges,” the former president said. “And don’t stop thinking about Joe Marra.” Err … I mean “tomorrow.”
That poor fellow. Very rarely could Joe Marra make a visit to the editors’ cubicles without one of us blasting that song and all of us simultaneously inserting his name at the appropriate time.
Luckily, he was a good sport about it. Not everyone is when you point out that they have messed up the words. That was the case with a copy editor in an Ohio newsroom where I worked.
She always had the music on her headphones loud enough that I could hear it at my desk 10 yards away and she was terrible with lyrics.
Normally, I would chuckle under my breath and let it go. I withheld comment when a line from Toto’s “Africa” became “There’s nothing that a hundred men on Mars could ever do.” I kept quiet when she sang “and chips for free” in the refrain of Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing.”
But the day Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer” came on and I heard her sing “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not” I couldn’t contain myself. I laughed so hard I cried.
She gave me the evil eye, heaved a sigh that easily would have toppled all of the three little pigs’ houses in one fell swoop and consciously gave up singing along for a few days.
But, by the end of the week with “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix emanating from her headphones, I distinctly overheard her say, “'Scuse me while I kiss this guy.”
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
