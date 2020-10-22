We opted for a staycation (stay+vacation) during Franklin County Schools’ fall break earlier this month because we couldn’t afford to go glamping (glamorous+camping). It was over the course of the week when I began to notice how often we use portmanteaus in our everyday slanguage (slang+language).
Portmanteaus are made-up words coined by mashing parts of two words and two different meanings together. Not to be confused with compound words, portmanteaus involve the truncation of parts of the stems of the blended words.
For instance, a stoptional (stop+optional) is rolling through a right on red and texpectation (text+expectation) is the anticipation of waiting for a return text message.
It was mid-afternoon — time for linner (lunch+dinner) and we were in the mood for cuisine that required real silverware and utensils, not plastic sporks (spoon+fork). We had skipped brunch (breakfast+lunch) and my husband and kids were on the verge of getting hangry (hungry+angry). They expected sustenance in the form of food.
Over the course of the week we’d eaten our fill of fluffernutter (Marshmallow Fluff+peanut butter) sandwiches and the Hamburglar’s (hamburger+burglar) joint lacked appeal.
A hurried scan of the cupboards revealed two containers of Chef Boyardee Beefaroni (beef+macaroni); half a box of Bisquick (biscuit+quick); an ancient can of SPAM (spiced+ham) I don’t remember purchasing; three envelopes of off-brand frappuccino (frappe+cappuccino) mix; a dusty can of Manwich (man+sandwich); a bottle of Clamato (clam+tomato) juice that no one will drink; and two boxes of Funfetti (fun+confetti) cake mix.
I told the kids to fend for themselves because what I really craved was pulling on a comfy pair of jeggings (jeans+leggings), sipping a mocktail (mock+cocktail) and curling up with a wholesome romcom (romantic+comedy).
Tired of watching news footage of covidiots (COVID-19+idiots) who refuse to wear masks in public and an endless number of infomercials (information+comercials), I turned on Netflix (internet+flicks) to chillax (chill+relax).
Sitting while bingewatching had given me cankles (calf+ankles) — it was time to get up and exercise. I put on breathable athleisure (athletic+leisure) clothing, spent 30 minutes doing TaeBo (Taekwondo+boxing) and then did barbell (bar+dumbbell) repeats for another half hour.
After cooling off with a popsicle (pop+icicle), I realized I hadn’t seen or heard from the kids in a while. Therefore, in an attempt to detach our two screenagers (screen+teenagers) from Twitterverse (Twitter+universe) on their phablets (phone+tablets), I suggested we play a board game. Back when I was a kid we’d suffer from Nintendonitis (Nintendo+tendonitis) or be Tetrisized (Tetris+hypnotized) if we played video games too long.
On the plus side, family game night would give our tween (teen+between) daughter something to do besides make snark (snide+remark) complaints about being bored.
We dug into our stash (store+cache) and pulled out the 1980s relics — Scattergories (scattered+categories), a creative-thinking party game, and Pictionary (picture+dictionary), a charade-inspired word-guessing game.
It was boys against girls in Pictionary, which I consider edutainment (education+entertainment). At first our two teen sons seemed to form a bromance (brother+romance), but that soon soured over a nontroversial (non+controversial) drawing, which led to the oldest calling the youngest a wuss (wimp+puss) and the youngest retaliating by saying his brother had moobs (man+boobs).
Being male, it only took three noogies before they became frenemies (friend+enemies) again. In fact, the brainiacs (brain+maniacs) had a fantabulous (fantastic+fabulous) time and ended up squelching (squash+quell+quenching) us girls.
After the game, the kids scurried back to their webisodes (World Wide Web+episodes) and vlogs (video+blogs) while I caught up on the latest Freakonomics (freak+economics) podcast (iPod+broadcast).
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be reached at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.