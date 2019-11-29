After three days of having two teenage boys and a tween girl at home over Thanksgiving break combined with the fact that we are only half decorated for Christmas, our house looks like a cross between a winter wonderland and a frat house afterparty (minus the beer cans).
I guess my problem is that when it comes to parenting or household advice, my views align less with Dr. Benjamin Spock and fall more in line with former syndicated humor columnist Erma Bombeck.
For one thing, she and I share the same philosophy when it comes to housework. “Cleaning the house while the children are home is like shoveling while it’s still snowing.” And one of my personal favorites, “Housework is a treadmill from futility to oblivion with stopoffs at tedium and counter productivity.”
Sometimes, however, I have to wonder about these mini-me messmakers. In the not-so-distant past I couldn’t make a quick stop in the bathroom without an audience of three lined up on the bathtub rim chatting my ear off. And they were oh-so-helpful, always handing me things I didn’t need out of drawers they shouldn’t have been in.
But now, apparently replacing a roll of toilet paper, especially if there is a fresh roll within a hand’s reach, is a monumental task. If the roll does get changed, the empty roll along with dirty laundry, wet towels and anything else that is discarded in the bathroom ends up on the floor, making the room reminiscent of closing time at a steakhouse that hands out free peanuts to patrons.
Speaking of the floor, that’s where balled-up sweaty socks, tried-on-once-and-discarded clothes and used cups with stained-on soda rings can be found in the boys’ bedroom. After a few days of this, I turned to one of their favorite activities when they were younger to get things done.
On dreary days we would put on a treasure hunt through the house. After solving a few math problems or answering an encrypted riddle, they’d be noshing on a Hershey Kiss and it would be quiet for a second a two.
Unfortunately, they haven’t warmed to my latest treasure hunt efforts with the same gusto. It’s a little game I like to call “Take out the trash and recycling to reveal the location of your phone and game chargers.” They were also equally turned off by “Rake the leaves to find out the new Wi-Fi password.” But, alas, the chores got done, so I call that a mom win.
However, a few years into this journey with teens I have come to truly believe they are immune to their own scent or “noseblind” — like the Febreze commercial with the hanging tube socks curtains.
I am holding out hope that this is mostly a male issue. Because next door in our daughter’s bedroom, her dresser, which is lined with bottles and lotions (most containing some form of glitter or sparkle) from tallest to shortest in descending order, both looks and smells like a tester counter at Bath and Body Works.
I suppose we are fortunate that her room is close to the boys’, as you can almost see the fragrances and odors counteracting each other for domination in the hallway outside their bedroom doors — usually with the girly scents winning out.
I shouldn’t complain, though. It’s hard to fathom now, but it won’t be long until they start leaving the nest and by then the thought of retrieving a dust-covered stray sock from the underbed abyss may actually be comforting.
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.