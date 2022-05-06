One of the few pieces of advice I can give other moms this Mother’s Day is this — if you feel crazy 24/7, you’re doing it right.
Being a mom of three has humbled me in ways I never expected.
Little did I know when I became a mom that I would only get one vacation day a year. It’s called Mother’s Day, but technically I still have to work. So there’s that.
Like most moms in the trenches, I don’t need fancy gifts, a dinner out with the family or even a flower bouquet to know the hard work I have put in is appreciated. All I ask for each and every Mother’s Day is a moment in the bathroom without a kid or two or three asking me where the Doritos are.
My children understand this request. I know because I once received a Mother’s Day card from our oldest thanking me for making food for him so he won’t die. Apparently his love language is through his stomach.
Not to be outdone, our daughter once crafted me a homemade Mother’s Day card that said, “Without me, today would just be another day. You’re welcome.”
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared Mother’s Day a national holiday. Ironically, Father’s Day, which — of course — was dreamt up by a woman, was first celebrated four years earlier but wasn’t marked as a nationwide holiday until President Richard Nixon made it official in 1972.
Personally, I think the reason we mark Father’s Day in June is because roughly a month after Mother’s Day, somewhere a dad asked, “Hey, wait a minute! Aren’t we forgetting somebody?”
Even though both “holidays” celebrate parents they are both very different.
A 2019 National Retail Federation spending survey found that 84% of Americans celebrate Mother’s Day while only 76% do the same for dad.
For instance, every central Kentucky restaurant is booked solid two weeks before Mother’s Day. But on Father’s Day, we expect dads to barbecue for the whole family.
We expect fathers to take their kids fishing or to play a round a golf on their special day. On the other hand, we moms just ask our children not to talk to or touch us on Mother’s Day.
Moms: The entire weekend is considered Mother’s Day.
Also moms: We’ll do Father’s Day between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Chanda Veno is editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com — except for this Sunday when she’ll be locked in the bathroom asking Calgon to take her away.
