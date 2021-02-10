It’s probably a good thing that parents conveniently forget that the chubby, pinchable-cheeked toddlers who say the darnedest things will eventually become moody teenagers who despite owning an extensive vocabulary choose to speak in grunts and mumbles.
It’s hard to believe that our 17-year-old-soon-to-be-a-man who is currently eating us out of house and home is the same kid whose entire diet consisted of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets and carrot sticks for a year when he was 3.
What you won’t find in the book “What to Expect When You Are Expecting” is the fact that having a teenager is a lot like housing a hibernating bear. Our three teens stay in their rooms sleeping all the time and when they wake up they are hangry (hungry+angry) and emotional.
I am fairly certain they may be nocturnal. My husband and I don’t see them very often, but we know they are here because all the food disappears within 48 hours of purchase.
Every morning I find numerous kitchen cabinets ajar from being ransacked in the night. In fact, I can almost guarantee that the snack cupboard with the loose hinge from all the yanking it takes will be left wide open when I wake up.
Like bears, they also leave a trail of empty food boxes, containers and bags of whatever they consume behind as evidence.
We are also perpetually out of milk. I can buy three gallons and they will be gone in 36 hours or less. I knew my husband and I should have invested in a dairy cow when the kids were small.
But it is not just food that disappears, so too do cutlery, cups, plates and cereal bowls. Don’t get me started on cereal bowls. One minute there are none to be found and the next they are overflowing in the sink with crusted-on Rice Krispies and Frosted Flakes solidifying on the sides.
Looking for the perfect gift for first-time parents? Forget diapers, wipes and those adorable little onesies that’ll be outgrown in three months. Invest in cereal bowls. The new parents may be perplexed at the time, but they will be thanking you in a decade or so.
The very first lesson you learn as a parent is that you never know what to expect no matter how prepared you think you are.
For instance, I couldn’t have guessed 15 years ago that one of the hottest commodities in our house (next to food, of course) would be chargers. Phone chargers, laptop chargers, tablet chargers, Kindle chargers are either dangling from an outlet without the electronic they are supposed to be charging attached or nowhere to be found.
It seems the only time their electronics are on the chargers is the 45 minutes they spend in the shower each day (yes, 45 minutes) and while they are sleeping.
On the plus side, since our kids have turned into nightowls my husband and I get weekend mornings until noon to ourselves. I like to think it’s to make up for all the sleepless nights we endured as new parents.
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
