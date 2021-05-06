This column started innocently enough. I was listening to a segment on “The Anna and Raven Show” — a radio program on Frankfort’s newest station, Pop Radio 93.5 FM — called “That’s All I Need to Know About You” and decided to borrow the idea.

The premise is simple enough. The show’s hosts fill in the blank of the following statement with a pet peeve: “If you _____, that’s all I need to know about you.”

We all have those everyday annoyances that drive us bonkers. So I decided to come up with a few of my own dealbreakers.

For example, if you don’t return your shopping cart to the store or buggy corral, that is all I need to know about you. Not only is it inconsiderate; it’s disrespectful to other drivers who prefer not to have the cart that you so haphazardly ditched in the middle of the parking lot roll into their vehicle and potentially cause damage.

Speaking of cars, drivers who don’t scrape the snow and ice off their vehicle in the winter, opting instead to let the wind take it off in one solid sheet, they too are on my list. As are motorists who refuse to use blinkers or allow others to merge in traffic, and those who tailgate or drive slow in the passing lane.

If you take and post duck-face selfies — which doesn’t make you look as attractive as you seem to think — or dog-ear the pages of a book, that’s all I need to know about you.

Other minor irritants include those who use the phrase “no offense” as an afterthought in order to backtrack for saying something offensive. For instance, “Those glasses make your nose look big. No offense.”

In fact, these are usually the very same people who have a habit of adding a comma and the words “but” or “if” along with an explanation to the end of every apology. “I’m sorry, but if you were sincerely apologetic you would have stopped the sentence after ‘sorry.’”

If you don’t hold the door for someone else who is entering or exiting the same building as you, that’s all I need to know about you. Or better yet, if you are one of those people who say “you’re welcome” before I’ve had a chance to thank you, congratulations, you too have made the list.

Other culprits include people — my own children and a former coworker — who evidently don’t read the instructions on a bag of microwave popcorn before proceeding to burn every single kernel and stink up the entire house or office.

Oh, and one more thing — if you made it all the way through this column without cringing at least one of my points, that too is all I need to know about you.

Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription