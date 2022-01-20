Everyone has heard of bucket lists — those inventories folks make of places they want to visit, goals they want to accomplish and things they want to experience before they kick the proverbial bucket.

The lesser-known alternative is the anti-bucket list — a catalog of things you will never do again — because, quite honestly, there are some things you can only learn through firsthand experience.

For instance, I will never again park under a Bradford pear tree in the winter. I did this last week and my vehicle was pocked all over with the tiny fruit and looked as though it was on the losing end of an epic Milk Duds fight.

Speaking of vehicles, I won’t fail to clear every speck of snow off my car before driving or attempt to check out my new haircut in the rearview mirror while backing out of a parking space.

Nor will I try to cut my own bangs. Anyone who has ever tried a do-it-yourself haircut will be quick to say that is one task better left to professionals.

Another assumption I refuse to make is that I can make a trip through ALDI without forking over a quarter for a shopping cart. It seems like as soon as I walk past the cart corral and through the automatic doors I somehow believe that I have more than two arms and the superhuman strength to carry a week’s worth of groceries by myself.

I also won’t ride anything that puts wheels directly under my feet such as a skateboard, rollerskates, a hoverboard or rollerblades. I learned early in life — compliments of two broken wrists — that I am not meant to travel that way.

In addition to wheels, my feet also don’t function well in high heels or cheap shoes. I found this out the hard way while attempting to walk down the aisle at a wedding that I was a bridesmaid in. Thank God for the wooden pew that caught me before I made a complete fool of myself and toppled over into someone’s lap.

While on the topic of weddings, it’s safe to say I won’t be trusting someone else to do my makeup or hair any time soon. My sister dropped a pretty penny for us to get dolled up before her big day and I ended up looking like a raccoon that was housing a family of birds in my up-do. Even my own kids didn’t recognize me. Not only that, but I was also pulling bobby pins out of my hair two days later.

There are a few items on my anti-bucket list that are both non-negotiable and self-explanatory. For instance, I have no future plans to work retail on Black Friday or drink Jägermeister or champagne ever again. I also won’t make the mistake of ordering anchovies on a pizza or trusting a fart while sick with a stomach bug.

