As a white female I can’t pretend to know the Black experience, but that doesn’t mean I can’t empathize — especially being in a position that has historically been held by white men for the past 120 years.
I may not know firsthand what racism feels like but I have experienced sexism. While participating in a game of softball during high school gym class in the 90s, the gym teacher, who I should note was also a female, sent me to the principal’s office because I slid into a base. As a softball player in a rec league — since my high school did not field a girls softball team at the time — I knew sliding was perfectly legal. However, the teacher told me and I quote, “Girls don’t slide.”
I will never forget that feeling of being treated differently because of my sex. I imagine it’s the same emotion Blacks endure when they are being marginalized because of their skin color. Discrimination in any form is simply unacceptable.
We all have different experiences that have shaped us into the person we are today. The responsibility of making our local newspaper a reflection of the community we serve is not one I take lightly.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, of the 51,541 residents in our county 41,736 are white. That’s 81% compared to the 8.7% who are Black and the 6% who identify as two or more races.
One of the biggest challenges I face is telling the story of local African Americans. Why? Not because there is a shortage of stories about the Black experience, but because Franklin County is predominately white and we desperately need to educate our community on African American issues.
A perfect example of how we can teach Frankfort residents about the Black experience is the June 22 newspaper, which included stories from the four-day Focus On Race Relations-Frankfort Juneteenth celebration. Our reporters attended three days of events and captured photos and stories from each one. You will also notice an editorial about the significance of Juneteenth and why it should be a state and county holiday. The federal and city governments already recognize it as such.
The June 22 newspaper makes me proud and it should make our community proud as well. But this is just a drop in the bucket and something to build on.
The most difficult part of my job is deciding what events and stories warrant coverage — especially with a newsroom staff of four including myself. But I believe we are becoming more intentional in our reporting of racial injustices and race-related issues that plague our community. I intend to keep doing that and not shy away from difficult and uncomfortable stories.
Take for instance the 2019 article we published about Ron Moore’s wife, Marian, and their young daughter who returned from a grocery store shopping trip to find a racial slur written on their vehicle.
“Yesterday my wife and little girl were victims of a hate crime,” Ron Moore said in a Facebook post one day after the incident. “Obviously someone was watching my wife & little girl as they went into the store. We both were 'shaken' for hours.”
After City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge saw Moore’s post she contacted the Frankfort Police Department, who reviewed video surveillance footage and identified a suspect.
I can’t imagine the pain this family had to deal with as a result of one person’s ignorance. But the Moores took the high road. They prayed the perpetrator would be forgiven and his heart would be healed.
The man who wrote the racial slur eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of third-degree criminal mischief and prior to entering his plea met with Ron Moore, who prayed for the man again. The perpetrator was ordered to pay a $453 fine, write an apology to the family and wash the victim’s car.
“I recommended every charge be dropped, but they didn’t,” Moore told the newspaper. “There’s no grudges. All is forgiven. Everything’s fine.”
If we could all be as good-hearted as Ron Moore, the world would be a much better place.
The State Journal continually followed this story until it was resolved — not because it would sell newspapers — but because what happened to this family was wrong and the person responsible needed to be held accountable. If just one person learned that lesson, it was worth all the ink and paper in the world and then some.
When I started at The State Journal five years ago, the newsroom was predominately composed of white men, as it always was. In the time since, it has shifted to mostly women.
But I will be the first to admit that if we truly want our newspaper to be a reflection of our community what we are missing is a person of color. I hope I get to see the day when a Black man or Black woman is named editor of The State Journal and I won’t stop trying to achieve that.
