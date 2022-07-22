As a white female I can’t pretend to know the Black experience, but that doesn’t mean I can’t empathize — especially being in a position that has historically been held by white men for the past 120 years.

I may not know firsthand what racism feels like but I have experienced sexism. While participating in a game of softball during high school gym class in the 90s, the gym teacher, who I should note was also a female, sent me to the principal’s office because I slid into a base. As a softball player in a rec league — since my high school did not field a girls softball team at the time — I knew sliding was perfectly legal. However, the teacher told me and I quote, “Girls don’t slide.”

Chanda Veno

Chanda Veno

