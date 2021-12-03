There are some things you just don’t do while at work unless you want the wrath of your co-workers.
For instance, reheating leftover fish for lunch or burning a mid-afternoon snack-sized bag of microwave popcorn are sure-fire ways to get your name on the office faux pas list. Those are two smells just about everyone despises.
Speaking of food, I once had an office mate who felt the need to label all of her food and drinks with her name even though we were a small staff and no one would be as inconsiderate to eat or drink her rations.
One day she brought in a box of Life cereal with “Renee” Sharpied on it in big bold letters. “Renee’s Life” the box proudly boasted from atop the break room refrigerator. I like to think it was a forewarning of her future because when she was fired two weeks later, she stalked out of the office with her Life under one arm.
We’ve all had those co-workers who habitually arrive late or leave early. And while that grinds my gears, there is nothing worse than those who perform personal hygiene at the office. Putting on makeup and trimming your cuticles should be done at home, not at your desk.
One thing I won’t stand for is someone who is rude to others. I had a co-worker once at a different newspaper who thought a customer had gotten too close to her vehicle while he was turning his truck around in the parking lot. She actually ran outside right up to his window and proceeded to cuss him out using words that aren’t appropriate to print in a family newspaper.
Sure, we all have bad days, but there is no reason for potty language — especially when your job is to serve the public.
Personally, I have a Post-It notes problem. My work area is full of reminders and to-do lists and if I don’t have an ample stock of Post-Its I get batty.
My desk isn’t messy — though some folks may challenge me on that. Everything has a place — I just happen to be the only one who knows where to find the things I need.
I am also consistently guilty of WWW — walking while writing. I prefer to read and edit stories in print so I make notations on the hard copy while I walk around my office or house. The problem is I usually bump into a piece of furniture, a pet or a kid depending on where I am.
I have also been known to RWW — read while walking. This was never an issue until one day in middle school when I was walking home from the bus stop and reading a book at the same time. Needless to say, by the time I walked in the front door my new black V-neck sweater had white paint dust in the recognizable form of the rectangular mailbox in the center.
Yep, I walked right into that one.
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
On the farm we got one creature working that would lay his pack of cigarettes , repeat edly ,in the way ,on the wagon that we had filled with sweet corn and were bagging it up for market. So I had my son throw it in the trash and not mention it to anyone. The creature , later discovered it missing and feverishly searched for it. Lunch time came and he insisted on a ride to the nearest store to buy more , we all were eating at the house and had no intentions of leaving the farm , so he quit and walked back to town! ( he also played music on his I phone constantly-that got irritating -too!)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.