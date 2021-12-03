There are some things you just don’t do while at work unless you want the wrath of your co-workers.

For instance, reheating leftover fish for lunch or burning a mid-afternoon snack-sized bag of microwave popcorn are sure-fire ways to get your name on the office faux pas list. Those are two smells just about everyone despises.

Speaking of food, I once had an office mate who felt the need to label all of her food and drinks with her name even though we were a small staff and no one would be as inconsiderate to eat or drink her rations.

One day she brought in a box of Life cereal with “Renee” Sharpied on it in big bold letters. “Renee’s Life” the box proudly boasted from atop the break room refrigerator. I like to think it was a forewarning of her future because when she was fired two weeks later, she stalked out of the office with her Life under one arm.

We’ve all had those co-workers who habitually arrive late or leave early. And while that grinds my gears, there is nothing worse than those who perform personal hygiene at the office. Putting on makeup and trimming your cuticles should be done at home, not at your desk.

One thing I won’t stand for is someone who is rude to others. I had a co-worker once at a different newspaper who thought a customer had gotten too close to her vehicle while he was turning his truck around in the parking lot. She actually ran outside right up to his window and proceeded to cuss him out using words that aren’t appropriate to print in a family newspaper.

Sure, we all have bad days, but there is no reason for potty language — especially when your job is to serve the public.

Personally, I have a Post-It notes problem. My work area is full of reminders and to-do lists and if I don’t have an ample stock of Post-Its I get batty.

My desk isn’t messy — though some folks may challenge me on that. Everything has a place — I just happen to be the only one who knows where to find the things I need.

I am also consistently guilty of WWW — walking while writing. I prefer to read and edit stories in print so I make notations on the hard copy while I walk around my office or house. The problem is I usually bump into a piece of furniture, a pet or a kid depending on where I am.

I have also been known to RWW — read while walking. This was never an issue until one day in middle school when I was walking home from the bus stop and reading a book at the same time. Needless to say, by the time I walked in the front door my new black V-neck sweater had white paint dust in the recognizable form of the rectangular mailbox in the center.

Yep, I walked right into that one.

Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

