Over the past few months we have all gotten used to the new normal. For our family, that means supporting local restaurants by ordering takeout (hence the extra pounds we are all carrying into the joyous holiday season) and limiting our contacts at the grocery store by using Kroger ClickList.
A few years ago when Kroger first launched ClickList, an ordering service that allows customers to purchase groceries online and pick them up outside the store at a designated time, we gave it a try for the novelty, never thinking that it would soon become necessary. Now, every two weeks or so, we place an order — something that I apparently cannot do properly because every time we inevitably end up with strange substitutions or items I didn’t order.
Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate the time-saving convenience of ClickList and the fact that someone else is shopping for me — especially now with the coronavirus spreading as quickly as chickenpox at a Matt Bevin house party.
I am also grateful for our essential grocery store workers who have constantly dealt with empty toilet paper shelves and many grouchy, non-masked customers for the past nine months.
Obviously grocery shopping is not my jam. But my ClickList ordering problems stem more from stupidity on my part than employee error.
For instance, a few weeks back I placed what I thought was a bag of apples in my ClickList cart. So you can imagine my surprise when I discovered a single apple in a plastic produce bag while unpacking. I have done the same thing with bananas — thinking I was getting a bunch when, in fact, I only ordered one.
As a parent I am used to finding items in my shopping cart that I didn’t put there — mainly Little Debbie snack cakes or a box of Fruit Rollups tossed in by the kids. But this occasionally happens with the ClickList as well.
Shortly after writing a column about store shelves becoming en-“gourd”-ged with pumpkin spice products, I found a tub of pumpkin spice-flavored Philadelphia Cream Cheese tucked inside one of our bags along with two avocados I didn’t order and had no idea what to do with.
Understandably given the pandemic, there are times when the Kroger employee doing your ClickList shopping will need to substitute items that are not in stock with an alternative. The store lets you know the substitutions before you pay for the order. I never ask, though, because I like the surprise and can always use a chuckle when putting groceries away.
On one occasion, a one-pound package of ground turkey was substituted for ground chuck. But no one in my family was the wiser when I was surprisingly able to pass off the ground turkey in tacos.
Another time our teenage sons were quite disappointed to find that their case of Mountain Dew was substituted with Diet Mountain Dew. That certainly didn’t stop them from drinking it, though.
But last week’s substitution topped them all. I ordered two gallons of 2% milk and one gallon of chocolate milk. We received three gallons of 2% milk and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup.
As they say, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
