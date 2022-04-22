Names are important but as oftentimes is the case it’s the nickname that sticks.
For example, when I was pregnant with our second child, my husband and I scoured baby name books in search of the perfect moniker for our little monkey. Our first child's name was already selected well in advance.
You have to put a lot of thought into naming another human being because you have to take into account every schoolyard bully that will find that one awful word that rhymes with your child’s name. You don’t want your kid going through school being called "Snotty Scotty," "Marge the Barge" or "Sweaty Betty."
What they don’t tell you and what you won’t find in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” is that the name you so loving hand-selected for your child is not necessarily the same one you will end up calling them.
Our three kids have a plethora of nicknames. Thankfully, "Bubba" is not one of them.
I often call our two teenage boys “buddy” or “bud.” Honestly, it’s only fair since recently they have referred to me as “bruh,” which translated from teen-speak is slang for “bro” — a name that they call every single one of their friends regardless of whether the person is male or female.
Around our house, the oldest, Tyler, is often called “Ty Guy,” “Mr. T,” “T-Man,” and my personal favorite, “T-Funk-a-dilly.”
Although I am certain my disclosure of his nicknames will embarrass him, our second born, Chase, is more commonly known as “Pooh,” “Chase Manhattan,” “Chase Money,” “Chase the Dream” and “Pooh Doggy Dog.”
And, yes, when the doctors were prepping me for my C-section on the day he was born I actually did ask them to “cut to the Chase.” Corny, I know.
Our bookend baby and only girl, Ellie, answers to “Sweet Pea,” “Ellie Mae,” “Puddin’,” “Ellie Belle,” and, simply, “Belle.”
I think the reason why our middle child has so many different nicknames is because he is the most quiet and never gets a word in edgewise.
However, the name we call them often depends on why we are trying to get their attention.
For instance, if they are behaving, aced a world history exam or mowed the yard without being asked, that’s when the loving nicknames are pulled out.
But when they are in trouble — for say attempting to flush a half-eaten apple down the toilet at school and shooting video footage of said event — they are almost always called by their given first and middle names.
As for my husband, his nickname is "Where is mom?"
Chanda Veno, whose grandmother nicknamed her "Suzie" growing up has been called both "Chando" and "Candance" in the past week, is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
