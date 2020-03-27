Even with 13 years of stay-at-home mom experience under my belt, nothing could prepare me for working remotely with three kids and my husband at home. Let’s just say I have learned a lot about teenagers in the past few days. What I have found is that they are nothing like their toddler counterparts.
In fact, the difference is like night and day. Preschoolers wake before the sun comes up. Teenagers rise right before the sun sets.
As toddlers our children were picky eaters. Now — when they are awake — they graze like cattle, eat everything in sight and are still hungry. I have cooked more meals in the past two weeks than I have all year.
Speaking of which, apparently it doesn’t matter how old children are, they are masters of losing things. When they were smaller it was binkies and sippy cups. Now it’s dishes and silverware. Somehow our fork count has dwindled to five and we have already had to reorder spoons.
A few years back the old “teamwork is dreamwork” line would have them picking up and putting away their toys to the tune of free labor. As my husband cut the grass, they would cheerfully follow him around with their plastic bubble mowers.
A few years later as teens, they suddenly want to be paid to bring in the groceries, take out the trash and mow the lawn. So, we lovingly obliged, telling them their payment has the first name “room,” middle name “and” and last name “board.”
A tip for parents of soon-to-be-teenagers: The timeout trick that worked when they were toddlers no longer applies as they age. While preschoolers will kick and scream to avoid time spent in their bedroom, teens prefer and even relish being stuck in their bedrooms all day — doing God knows what.
There is also another distinction between toddlers and teenagers. The younger versions talk back. The older ones backtalk. And while little kids are quick with love, hugs and kisses, teens are experts of “the look,” “the sigh” and the ever-popular “eyeroll.”
As a parent you realize pretty quick the point when the mini-me who was your shadow — following you everywhere, including the bathroom — no longer wants to be seen with you because you are “uncool.”
But you know what? That is OK, because with the current coronavirus pandemic we don’t leave the house much and when we do, social distancing guidelines make the perfect excuse not to walk next to Mom anyway.
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chande.veno@state-journal.com.
My wife say “ You know what!” I didn’t put a question mark at the end , because I don’t think it’s ever really a question! It usually leads up to the “ Gettysburg Address” type of mass information about “right and wrong “ insight!
