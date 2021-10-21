Sprouting gray hairs, resistance to change and becoming critical of younger generations are telltale signs of aging. But there are also subtle clues that indicate you may not be quite as hip with the times as you think you are.
For example, one night last week while I was sitting outside I heard a piece of childhood nostalgia — the ice cream truck coming around the block. So, obviously, I go tearing into the house to find my purse and any stray cash that may be inside, all the while alerting the kids of the majestic frozen novelty vehicle, which was nearing our house at that very moment.
Our sweet-toothed 16-year-old son and I pealed out the backdoor together like we were fired from a cannon. With our tongues salivating like Pavlov’s dogs, we tracked the sing-song music to the gas station across the street.
It was as we skidded to a stop on the sidewalk and got a glimpse of the vehicle playing the universal tune when our hope of devouring a Spongebob Squarepants ice cream bar as a pre-dinner treat melted like a snowball in the Kentucky summer heat.
The music wasn’t an ice cream truck trying to draw a crowd. It was a rap song thumping from a car while the driver was pumping gas. Talk about a letdown.
I already have a hard time hearing what people are saying but when a face mask is added to the mix things can get dicey.
Take for instance the July afternoon when our 13-year-old daughter and I stopped at a convenience store to pick up a gallon of milk and encountered a male employee with polite brown eyes who was mopping the floor.
I couldn’t understand what he was saying because he was wearing a mask, but he repeatedly gestured to his face. So I nodded, thanked him and smiled the whole way out of the store.
When we got back in the car I gloated to my daughter, “That was nice of that gentleman to say I have a pretty face. It made my day.”
She looked over at me with wide silver-dollar eyes, exasperatedly shook her head and blurted out, “Mom, he was telling you that you forgot your face mask.”
Oh. I felt so dumb and of course, our teenager exploded with laughter.
But then on the way home, she got a taste of her own medicine. When a Will Smith late-90s throwback song came on the radio and I turned the volume up, she honestly asked why the lyrics were “Kick a chicken with it.”
After I recovered from my own laughter I gently responded, “It’s ‘gettin’ jiggy wit it.’”
