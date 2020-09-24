Chanda Veno

Kudos to folks like my mom whose kitchens are organized with a place for everything and everything in its place. My family does not fall into this camp.

We side with the rest of society — those with kitchen junk drawers crammed with miscellaneous, though occasionally useful, odds and ends that have nothing in common other than they share a storage compartment.

A catch-all of organized chaos, the junk drawer is a place where obsolete phone chargers and keys to forgotten locks co-mingle with takeout menus and a long-expired coupon for 35 cents off Betty Crocker cake frosting.

It’s where everyday objects that you might need in the future and therefore cannot possibly throw away are stowed. The only certainty about the junk drawer is that you never know what you will find.

Sure, there is the mundane — an incomplete deck of cards; capless pens that don’t write; an assortment of we-think-they’re-dead-but-can’t-be-sure batteries in sizes no one ever needs; twisty bread ties; seven tiny packets of in-case buttons that came attached to new clothing; kiddie scissors because the good scissors are lost; and a stray number “8” birthday candle that may or may not light.

But the junk drawer is also a time capsule of sorts and there are hidden treasures waiting to be unearthed — old photos from a time when we processed film rather than letting pictures accumulate on our cellphones or a random cassette tape with no label that turns out to be an audio recording of a family Christmas that predates video cameras.

The other day, while sifting through the drawer hunting for a Phillips screwdriver (yes, it was in there), I discovered a full, undeveloped disposable camera from our second born’s preschool days. He is now 15 years old and a sophomore in high school — meaning the camera is at least 11 years old.

That’s the thing about junk drawers — from discarded pocket contents (lint included) to a cellphone screen protector that doesn’t fit anybody’s phone — there is no rhyme or reason about their contents.

In need of a single replacement bulb for a strand of Christmas tree lights or foreign currency from three different countries? Odds are you can find it in the junk drawer — a place where Allen wrenches and archaic cords to outdated electronic devices go to multiply.

Nestled among the dried-up Sharpies, manuals for appliances we don’t even own anymore and Taco Bell hot sauce packets in three heat varieties might be a birthday card mailed and signed by a long-dead relative or love notes from the pre-text messaging era.

Actually, in our house we theoretically have two kitchen junk drawers, but only one truly functions.

The other — the cabinet of curiosities, as we refer to it — most likely contains the eyeglass repair kit our oldest son was rummaging for months ago, a few clothes pins relegated to chip clip status and a fistful of Monopoly money.

But we don’t really know for sure — the drawer has been inoperable ever since a roll of duct tape got jammed in it a few years back.

Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be reached at chanda.veno@state-journal.com

