I have a confession to make. You know those Progressive Insurance commercials with Dr. Rick about becoming your parents? They are true — every last one of them.
How can I be so sure? I’ll let you in on a little secret — I am quickly turning into my mother.
It all started because we had kids — three to be exact. At first it was the little things, I noticed I was humming the same tune she did while cooking. But it gradually progressed to the point where I was nitpicking about the way laundry was folded (instead of being grateful it was done) and nagging about turning off lights when you’re not in a room (were you raised in a barn?).
But the most telling sign is that I apparently have zero fashion sense, according to our 14-year-old daughter, at least.
She reminded me of this recently when I inquired about a pair of gray and white tie-dye Nike pants that I shelled out $70 for at Christmas.
Since I had not seen her wearing them, I asked her about the pants recently and was equally stunned and delighted by her answer. “Yeah mom, I wore them once to school. I feel like a skunk in them and would appreciate it if you consult me before buying me clothes,” she explained.
Obviously my husband and I have done something right with our third child because this was a double parenting win. Not only is she much more mature than I was as a high school freshman, but I have officially been relieved of clothes shopping duties.
It wasn’t until later that I regretted not buying the pants in my size — since she obviously isn’t getting any use out of them. They are crumpled on her bedroom floor where they have spent the last two weeks.
When I relayed the story to my mom, she was empathetic — to a point.
“I know the feeling,” she said. “[It’s] exactly how you and your sister were with me when I would buy you clothes.”
She’s right, of course. But when I was a teenager my mom never picked out cool clothes for my sister and me. We were the recipients of weird pastel sweaters in the same style but different colors that made us look like Easter eggs and corduroy pants that made zwert-zwoot sounds as we walked giving everyone in a two-mile vicinity advance warning that we were on the move. Those pants were so stiff that if we walked long enough we could create enough friction between the corduroy to produce a small campfire.
During our conversation, my mom reminded me of a tie-dye shirt and pants set she bought me one year for my birthday eons ago. “Very expensive, but you never wore it,” she said, basically summing up my thoughts about our daughter’s pants.
And while I might like to think that I have better taste when it comes to clothes than my mom, the reality is I don’t — at least not in the eyes of our teenage daughter. And that is OK.
As my mom so aptly put it, what goes around comes around. “This,” she advised using her utmost maternal voice, “is the comes around part.”
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. Though she doesn’t keep up with latest clothing trends, she does have a stellar sneaker collection from which her daughter constantly “borrows.” She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.