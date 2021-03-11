Chanda Veno

Growing up our family frequented the same local restaurant nearly every Friday night during the colder months. While my parents were distracted playing Keno and my brother obsessively plunked quarters into the Ms. Pac-Man machine, I, a self-professed word nerd, was captivated by the games on the disposable paper placemat — mainly the anagrams.

An anagram is made by rearranging the letters of a word or phrase using all the original letters to create a different word or phrase.

For example, move around the letters in “a gentleman” and you get “elegant man.” Or, better yet, rearranging the letters in the phrase “anagrams never lie” equals “reveals a renaming.”

Some anagrams were particularly helpful in school. Like when the teacher told us to “listen” what she really meant was be “silent.”

The name “William Shakespeare” was never a problem for me, even though “I am a weakish speller.” “I’ll make a wise phrase” as an anagram to remember it.

Anagrams also proved invaluable in math class. What is “a decimal point?” “I’m a dot in place.” And, as everybody knows, “eleven plus two” equals “twelve plus one.”

There are anagrams that are easy to recall like “the eyes” — “they see” and “the detectives” — “detect thieves.” Others take a bit longer to figure out such as “snooze alarms,” which can be turned into “alas, no more z’s” and “the Statue of Liberty,” which was “built to stay free.”

Some anagrams evoke a chuckle. For instance, “dormitory” becomes “dirty room”; “conversation” transforms into “voices rant on”; and “slot machines” is rearranged to read “cash lost in me.” Perhaps I shouldn’t go here, but “election results” can also be “lies, let’s recount.”

Others are self-explanatory. “A shoplifter” “has to pilfer.” “Debit card” equals “bad credit” and an “astronomer” is a “moon starer.”

“Vacation time” means “I am not active.” And if you venture into “the countryside” you won’t find “no city dust here.”

There are even anagrams to remember religions. “Presbyterian” is “best in prayer” and “Church of Scientology” rearranges into “rich-chosen goofy cult.”

Then there are simple anagrams that get straight to the point. “The Morse Code” can be transformed in to “here come dots.” And, perhaps the best anecdotes for “depression” and “stressed” are hidden inside the words themselves — “I pressed on” and “desserts.”

Back at the restaurant, my parents eventually lost interest in Keno, my little brother’s pockets would be emptied into the arcade and I would still be scratching out alternative anagrams on the back of the paper placemat.

As the saying goes, when life gives you "melons," at least you are good at anagrams.

