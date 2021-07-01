Whether it’s keeping the same pregame rituals or wearing the same clothes as the last win, athletes have some of the quirkiest superstitions.
I’m not talking about knocking on wood so as not to jinx a situation — a common occurrence in The State Journal newsroom — or listening to the same hype song before each contest. Some athletes take superstitions to a different level. How do I know? I used to be one.
It started as eating my mom’s “lucky spaghetti” the night before every big high school cross country and track race, writing “John 3:16” in Sharpie on my right thigh and wearing the same socks as a previous win (washed, of course). But eventually my routine warped into stopping to get the same amount of gas in my vehicle from the same fuel pump at the same gas station before every home track meet my senior year. I would even wait if someone was using the “lucky” pump — even if every other pump at the gas station was vacant!
It didn’t take long to outgrow this peculiar pre-race ritual, but it’s refreshing to know I am not alone.
According to IMG Academy, a multi-sport training and educational institution, believing that a routine or an object is lucky provides an athlete with confidence and reassurance that they will perform well.
Take for instance, tennis player Goran Ivanisevic, who intentionally avoided stepping on the lines of the court and was always the second player to stand up from his chair during changeovers.
After winning a tournament match, Ivanisevic would repeat his whole routine before the next match — including wearing the same clothes, eating at the same restaurant and talking to the same people. He later admitted his regiment “got very boring.”
Fellow tennis player, Serena Williams credits her winning ways to repeated routines. In addition to bringing her shower sandals to the court and tying her shoelaces a certain way, the legend also bounces the ball five times before first serves and twice before second serves.
However, baseball, the sport known for the “Curse of the Bambino,” has long been the game of superstition.
Hall-of-famer Wade Boggs had quite a few odd rituals, such as waking up at the same time everyday, taking pre-game batting practice at 5:17 p.m. and running sprints at 7:17 p.m. He also wrote the word “Chai” — the Hebrew word for “life” — in the batter’s box before every at-bat.
But the 12-time All Star’s most famous superstition was eating chicken before every single game — 2,439 over his 18-year career to be exact. In fact, his wife, Debbie, amassed more than 40 recipes so Boggs, who earned the nickname “Chicken Man” from fellow players, could have different pre-game poultry dishes.
Fellow ballplayer, Larry Walker, who was the 1997 National League MVP, had an obsession with the number three. Not only did he wear the number 33 jersey throughout his 17-year career, he also requested a phone number with as many threes as possible and wakes up at 33 past the hour.
Walker even got married at 3:33 p.m. on Nov. 3 and last year in a twist of fate or irony became the 333rd player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Coopertown.
So perhaps it pays to be a bit superstitious.
Fingers crossed.
Chanda Veno is editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.