As parents, the last month has brought stressful decisions regarding our children’s education. Choosing whether to start the school year with in-person or distance learning felt like picking the worst “Would You Rather” question in the deck.
It was reminiscent of a game played long ago when I selected the card, “Would you rather always have to wear wet clothes or have your entire wardrobe made out of shag carpeting?”
In other words, it’s six one way, half dozen the other and neither is not an option. How do you choose?
I shouldn’t complain because at least one of our three children is ready, willing and wants to go back to school. Of course, he’s a senior and would prefer not to miss his last first day.
I feel for the kid, really I do. However, what I am not feeling is the usual annual strain on my purse strings brought on by back-to-school shopping. Outfitting three children with sneakers, clothes, backpacks and lunch bags and school supplies can get quite expensive.
Since they will be learning from home and will only be seen from the chest up, I figured why not save a buck or two and just buy them shirts to start the school year. Which is why our kids will be dressed like mullets — business on top, pajamas on the bottom.
Speaking of mullets, our 14- and 16-year-old sons haven’t had haircuts since February. Their quirky quarantine hair is now beyond the point where it can just be buzzed off with the clippers and is entering full-on hippie mode. I am sure they won't be the only ones sporting the caveman look this fall, but their hair is so long that when they do get haircuts we may not recognize them.
Yet, the boys are easy to please when it comes to online shopping. I told them their sizes and let them loose on a graphic T-shirt website. They had their attire in the cart and ready for checkout in 20 minutes. Though I must admit, I’m still debating whether that is a testament to their efficiency or if they just wanted to get back to their video games and phones.
On the other hand, our 12-year-old daughter, who can easily spend 45 minutes meticulously matching her earrings with an outfit, was less than enthusiastic that our traditional trip to the malls and outlet stores was nixed.
Yet, as soon as the words “shopping,” “spree” and “get what you want” left my lips she no longer seemed bothered that her wardrobe would be selected online this year.
She tossed hoodies, shorts, dresses and accessories into the cart like a pro, fit a day’s worth of shopping into an hour online (quite impressive) and only visited one store. I won’t divulge how much she spent other than to say it was worth every penny.
Starting school at home also means we won’t be scouring the shelves of every store in Frankfort looking for No. 2 pencils (not mechanical, prefer Dixon, Ticonderoga or pre-sharpened pencils) like we did last year.
With the majority of local students not heading back to the classroom for at least another month, who is going to buy the back-to-school supplies that are front and center in many stores?
I almost feel bad for the full rows of binders and racks of paper and pens that don’t need to be restocked. Not so bad that I’ll miss the hundreds of dollars we spend each year on school supplies, but bad enough that I’ll purchase that 12-pack of Sharpies that are on sale.
Chanda Veno is managing editor at The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great story about our new reality. I would contend that quirky quarantine hair is never beyond the point where it can just be buzzed off with the clippers. As a child of the 60’s, there were many of my friends who were literally in full-on hippie mode, that had their locks buzzed off with clippers when they were drafted onto the military and sent off to Vietnam.
There are things worse than sporting the caveman look. If I had hair, that is what I would willingly be doing these days myself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.