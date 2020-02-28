In case you missed it, a letter to the editor published earlier this week (“Letter: 'Skinny jeans,' pajama pants display a cheap message,” Feb. 25) has gotten a lot of attention online — not for its compelling insight or convincing prose but for its cheap shot at women, in particular our attire.
“Dear editor,” wrote Frankfort’s William Every, “Ladies, by following the current fad of wearing ‘skinny jeans’ and/or the pajama type ‘pants,’ you are displaying a message. The style looks cheap. Try dressing more upscale. If you want to be taken seriously, then dress it!”
We took a lot of flak from readers for printing the letter. Yet, just like this column and others that appear on this page, letters to the editor are opinion pieces. The opinion page is a platform we offer local folks to vocalize their views — regardless of whether we agree with their stance.
But you know what, 275 people — both male and female — responded to Every’s letter on Facebook, yet we did not receive a single letter to the editor in response. But that could be a sign of the times.
Like many social media commenters, my first thought upon receiving Every’s letter was “who died and made him the fashion police?” Because, quite frankly, nobody wants to be told what to wear — especially women.
Personally, I am more of a button-down and khakis or yoga pants and hoodie kind of girl and while I may not wear skinny jeans or leggings or pajama pants in public (you are welcome), I stand united with my female brethren who do.
Ladies like Melinda A. Ernst, who commented on every woman's plight, "I’d like to see him in a bra, slip, pantyhouse, dress and high heels and see how comfortable he is!"
And don't ask Katherine Mueller to give up any piece of her wardrobe: "You can take my skinnies over my cold, dead body."
When I originally set out to write this piece earlier in the week, I envisioned a flash mob of Frankfort women proudly clad in skinny jeans, leggings, PJs and anything else we want to wear marching down Capital Avenue.
But after sharing the joke with our all-female newsroom and getting a laugh, I reined myself in and began thinking perhaps responding with sarcasm isn’t the right antidote for every situation — just most.
You see, last weekend we ran a story (“Man ordered to apologize, wash car after racial vandalism,” Feb. 22-23) in which a victim‘s answer to a hate crime against his family was one of love, understanding and forgiveness. And while that may seem easy, taking the moral high road is much more difficult in practice, especially when jabbing back is our knee-jerk reaction. So instead, I opted to write a letter of my own.
“Dear Mr. Every, On behalf of all the comfy clothes-wearing females you offended, we forgive you for not understanding that clothing is just the gift wrap — the real present is the people inside."
Chanda Veno is managing editor of The State Journal. She can be emailed at chanda.veno@state-journal.com.
Every thought he took one step forward — ended up sliding back two!
