One of the first and most difficult responsibilities parents are given is to name our children.

Sure, it sounds easy enough, however, as someone whose name gets mispronounced more often than not, I can assure you that giving another human being a moniker they will carry with them through life is a difficult task.

There are several factors to think about in the process such as what does the name rhyme with? What would it be shortened to? What would the initials be? Do they spell something weird like “STD” or “BRA?”

Even though my name is far from common, I count myself lucky that the only three words that rhyme with it are “panda,” “propaganda” and “veranda.” Growing up, a few kids thought they were clever and called me “Chanda bear” — not exactly a stinger. But bullies don’t often throw around words like “propaganda” and “veranda” in the schoolyard.

My dad always told me I should marry someone with the last name “Leer” so my name would be Chanda Leer, like the hanging light fixture. However, my personal preference was Marshal Yanda, a Baltimore Ravens lineman who retired in 2020 after 13 years in the league. How great is Chanda Yanda?

At least I didn’t get nearly as snowed as fellow classmates by the names of Windy Blizzard and Robin A. Pancake. There is even a Dr. Donald J. Pepper in my hometown who has been practicing emergency medicine for 44 years.

When I worked at Waldenbooks in a mall when I was a teen, during slow afternoons a co-worker and I would pull one of our favorite pranks — having fake customer names announced over the mall’s PA system. We constantly tried to outdo each other when we called the information desk to give the names, desperately trying to hide any giggle in our voices and hoping the person on the other end of the line didn’t catch on before broadcasting the names aloud.

“May I have your attention, please. Tim Burr is asked to report back to Waldenbooks. You forgot your Northwest Logging magazine.”

Some of our standbys included Armin Hammer, Justin Case, Rick O’Shea, Ben Dover, Sam Sung, Chris P. Bacon, Krystal Ball, Tara Dactyl and Brock Lee.

There were many more names and although I forget most of them, I will always remember the laughs we shared.

Speaking of giggles, my husband and I also got them over some of the names we could have given our own children.

There was Lee Tra Veno after the great American golfer — one of only four players to win the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship twice.

Another option was Johnny Kerr Veno — our take on the Italian chain restaurant on the west side of town.

The only female name we could come up with was Mare Ish Veno — the cherry on top of an ice cream sundae.

But my favorite was a knock on the director of the movies “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs” — Quentin Taren Veno.

