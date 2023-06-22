Tina Turner has set me on fire. She’s had lots of help. Everybody.
A bookmark that comes with my book, “Dancing at the Yurt: An Interfaith Spiritual Journey,” says, “At this stage of my life, every day, I try to be aware, to see the divine in every person and thing. Everything is sacred.”
Everything is also impermanent. I have a huge loving family, a divided family, and sometimes I try to fix things on my own. It doesn’t work. I always need help, and an open mind and heart, and someone willing to take the time to sit down and listen deeply.
We all suffer, and we all experience joy. For me, in almost 75 years of living it’s been mostly joy, especially since 2012 when I started writing the book while on a month’s retreat at the Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center in Bloomington, Indiana.
My beloved black Lab, Lily, was with me. She still is, but at 15, I know our time together in our physical bodies is short, and it’s going to be extremely tough. But deep love from family, neighbors, friends and God will get us through it, regardless of who transitions first. I’ve learned not to assume.
Two infants in my immediate family have died since 2014 — Lucie Nicole Pearl and Theo Boone Wise. Those deaths crushed us, and truthfully, we’re still suffering. But I know deep inside Theo and Lucie are thriving, and guiding us on our daily spiritual paths.
Just before Juneteenth 2023 activities started, I was exhausted.
Early June 10, the morning after grandson Dawson Pearl’s Frankfort High graduation, I called Frankfort Interfaith Council friend Jim Jackson to talk about our upcoming “Sacred” film at the Paul Sawyier Public Library. Jim didn’t answer, so I left a confusing message. I couldn’t complete a sentence, and kept trying and trying.
Jim is my “early morning therapist.” At the start of our last interfaith meeting at the Church of the Ascension, Jim played a Mary Wilson song for opening prayer titled “Why Can’t We All Get Along.” It touched his soul on a recent early morning walk, and he wanted to share it with his interfaith friends, and we now have a theme song.
Music is healing, and has power.
Next, I called grandson, Preston Pearl, and broke down crying, saying, “I think I may be having a stroke. I want you to know the ‘Pearl Center for World Peace,’ in my heart, is real.” He was on his way to play golf in Lexington.
Preston was devastated and asked, “Do I need to call 911 or my brother (Charles III)?,” knowing their parents were headed to Lake Cumberland for the weekend and his Uncle Kennedy Pearl and family were on the vacation road to Oak Island, North Carolina.
“No,” I said. "Please don’t call anyone. I don’t want their much-needed breaks ruined with worry. I’ll be fine. You’re the one I need to keep my dream alive. I’m already feeling better just hearing your compassionate voice.”
Tina dripped sweat on us.
I got close to Tina Turner twice in my small hometown of Lebanon, Kentucky, in the Club 68 where white teenagers were welcomed. Louisville’s WAKY radio brought hundreds of high school and college students throughout Kentucky to our town every Friday and Saturday night.
Ike and Tina Turner and the Ikettes were frequent visitors to Lebanon, and most of their performances were inside the Club Cherry, the Black nightclub on Water Street. Both nightclubs were owned by the late Hyleme George, a Lebanese man from the Middle East. He was mayor, and a next-door neighbor. Perhaps that’s why I was seated right next to the stage in a packed spacious room of the Club 68. It was magical and the energy flow was like nothing I had ever felt before.
I didn’t know, or feel, the dark side of the Ike and Tina story then. The love energy from Tina and the Ikettes overpowered it.
Later through Buddhism, and a mystical meditation chant, Tina, in her darkest hours, found the power and courage to finally escape Ike’s brutal abuse. Her spiritual practice turned poison into medicine, and she became a worldwide superstar.
Her love and peace mantra — Nam-myoho-renge-kyo — was the first Buddhism chant I learned. But it never truly clicked until Tina’s death on May 24.
The ground where the Club 68 and Club Cherry buildings once stood is a long way from Switzerland, her home when she left us. From that scary moment when I called grandson Preston until now, I’ve been chanting Tina’s mantra a lot, and I’m on fire in a beautiful and mysterious way. All those beautiful souls around me on Juneteenth weekend are my witnesses.
We’re all interconnected.
Charles W. Pearl is a retired journalist, an author, and a member of the Frankfort Interfaith Council and Focus on Race Relations. He can be emailed at charleswpearl@gmail.com
