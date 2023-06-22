Tina Turner has set me on fire. She’s had lots of help. Everybody.

A bookmark that comes with my book, “Dancing at the Yurt: An Interfaith Spiritual Journey,” says, “At this stage of my life, every day, I try to be aware, to see the divine in every person and thing. Everything is sacred.”

Charles Pearl

Charles Pearl
Tina Turner
Club 68

Club 68
Club 68 inside

Club 68 inside
Club Cherry

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription