We see 2021 as much closer to perfect vision than 2020 would have suggested. Like everything else but Zoom since the start of the pandemic, we hit the brakes but are now looking forward to a spirited year. 

The Frankfort-based organization Kentucky Association of Government Communicators supports our neighbors in government who tell the tale of official happenings — how ever you read it, hear it or watch it.  

Leading the drive is the newly elected KAGC board: Regina Stratton, administrative vice president/president-elect; David Davis, VP of programs (Dept. of Public Health); Maxine Rudder, treasurer (Bluegrass Green Source); Kelly Foreman, secretary (Criminal Justice Training); and at-large directors Natasha Lacy (Transportation Cabinet), Elizabeth Shiller (Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency) and Kevin Kelly (Fish & Wildlife.)

Both the public and the public sector can be proud of the specialists on the job.

The communicators’ group will soon announce its annual Awards of Excellence competition. Agencies and their individuals will be recognized for outstanding communications efforts across many platforms. These include magazines, photography, speeches, podcasts, web, social media, advertisements and more, culminating with Communicator of the Year.

With headlines of politics, a pandemic, historical ice and flooding that could have been captioned by chapter and verse, it has been a wild ride. We owe a debt of thanks to those managing the message — the now household names, and the names you may never know.

Agency heads address issues, but staff is to credit for delivering details. Both public and private managers depend on employees to represent their business or agency well regardless of job title. We should never underestimate their value. In some form or fashion, everyone communicates. Our hats are off to their contribution.  

The Kentucky Association of Government Communicators was founded in 1985 as a professional development opportunity for state government. It has since grown to welcome city, county, school systems and other public affairs personnel from around the state.

Charlie Baglan is a Frankfort residents and is currently serving his second term as president of the Kentucky Association of Government Communicators. He is a retired conservation writer and broadcaster. He can be reached at charliebaglan@gmail.com or at 859-619-7743.

