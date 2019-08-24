Monday
6:30 p.m. Teen Book Group meet and greet in the Youth Program Room. Enjoy book-themed snacks and get to know fellow group members. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Mystery Book Group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss the novel “The Last Mrs. Parrish” by Liv Constantine.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Babies on the move story time all about movin’ and groovin’ for children ages 0-24 months in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Teddy Bear Sleepover in the Youth Program Room. Bring a stuffed animal to spend the night at the library! At the end of the program, we’ll tuck your stuffed animal in for a fun sleepover at the Library. We’ll take lots of pictures of your animal’s adventure and have them ready for you when you pick up your stuffed animal anytime beginning Saturday, Aug. 31. Families with kids of all ages are welcome.
Wednesday
Friday
11 a.m. Marshmallow Mania program for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book discussion group meets in the River Room to discuss Ernest Hemingway’s collection of short stories titled In Our Time.
11 a.m. Imagination Playground for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Build and create with blocks.