Many of us, especially the gardeners and farmers market patrons among us, are familiar with the annual cycle of local produce. Greens, radishes, lettuces and spring onions come on in early spring, followed by peas, cabbages and asparagus.
Then the lonely redness of radishes is joined by glorious strawberries, and we are off! Broccoli, cauliflower, summer squash and cucumbers follow in quick succession until one sunny day brings the first juicy mouthful of a garden ripened tomato. Corn, melons, eggplant, peppers, peaches and apples join the bounty, and, before we know it, we are easing into fall with spaghetti squash and pumpkins, sweet potatoes and butternut squash, and a new flush of greens.
Our veggie farmers keep pushing the limits of the seasons, and we have carrots, turnips, greens, lettuce, microgreens and our hardy storage crops to weather the blustery winter days with us until it is spring once again.
Perhaps fewer of us realize that eggs have a season, and — good news — this is it! Yes, our local farmers have wonderful eggs available year-round, but late winter and spring are a time of real abundance. The days are getting longer and warmer, which triggers increased egg production — and often farmers have new hens who are just starting to lay.
So, as seasonal eaters, this is the time to revel in that abundance, pick up an extra dozen or two at the Franklin County Farmers Market, make your favorite egg dishes, and perhaps try out a new recipe.
We are so lucky to have many wonderful farmers producing eggs for the farmers market. All of their chickens are able to range outside foraging for insects and a variety of plants to keep them healthy and happy and producing tasty and nutritious eggs.
The eggs at the farmers market come in hues of brown, white, pink, blue and green and are laid by an amazing diversity of breeds of chickens. Here are just some of those breeds: Rhode Island Red, Barred Rock, Leghorn, Ameraucana, Olive Eggers, Marans, California Tans, Javas, Red and Black Star, Dominique, Plymouth Rocks, Golden-Laced Wyandottes and Buff Orpington.
Jack Kuhn of Kuhndog Ridge Farm started raising laying hens as a 4-H project when he was 15. At Kuhndog Ridge, they free-range their chickens on small fields of clover, rye, wildflowers and grasses and supplement with a chicken feed that is free of hormones, antibiotics and animal by-products. Their hens lay their eggs in roll-out nests in a chicken coop that is heated in the winter.
At Bramble and Birds, John and Susan Weibel don’t stop with chickens. They also have turkeys, guineas, ducks and geese, and they have added over 300 baby laying hens to their flock since late summer 2021. They are hopeful that these new additions will keep egg production up even when the weather gets hot. Their birds have five acres to range and are fed non-GMO feed from a local feed mill.
Adam Jones at Happy Jacks Farm has about 1,000 chickens who free range and eat wheat and corn raised on their farm. At night, the chickens roost on the rails in their tobacco barn. Adam enjoys all the colors and breeds of his chickens, caring for them well and learning more about raising them every year. He is amazed by his chickens’ consistent productivity.
If you visit Trina Peiffer at Blackberry Heaven, you may see a broody hen sitting on eggs or raising her own chicks. Trina says that it is wonderful to see the babies’ heads poking out from under their mamas. They have 25 hens at Blackberry Heaven, and, in addition to their feed, they love to forage and eat kale, collards, garden scraps and — their favorite — chickweed.
Brenneman and Bucks' Cody and Chelsea Brenneman and their five kids care for their animals right here in Bald Knob. As a family of five, they are dedicated to environmentally sound and sustainable farming practices that raise happy, healthy animals that provide nutrient-dense eggs for your family.
I hope you can stop by our next winter farmers market on Saturday, March 5, between 10 and 11:30 a.m., to be with some of these farmers. They all have great stories to share and can answer any questions you have.
Now, you can find cheaper eggs at the grocery store than you will find at farmers markets, but it is not possible to produce eggs in a way that cares for the animals, the people and the land involved at those low prices.
It is a real pleasure to visit with chickens foraging on a spring day, and most of us would enjoy a visit with the chickens at any of the farms mentioned above. It is far less likely that we would find pleasure in a visit with the chickens laying the vast majority of the eggs at the grocery store.
So, I encourage you, for less than the price of a cup of coffee, to choose local eggs this spring. They are abundant and tasty — and it is a great way to support local farmers and their dedication to producing food well.
Connie Lemley is a VISTA at the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at vista@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
Eggcellent story ! And don’t forget to buy “ egg- plant “ in the summer! It’s been cold at the winter Farmers Markets so don’t forget to wear l-EGGings to keep you warm……….
