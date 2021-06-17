Questions about alleged plagiarism by Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) President/CEO Terri Bradshaw arose after publication of a December guest column titled “Residential, commercial development a step toward productive future.”
At the time, Bradshaw told The State Journal that she had received permission from two sources to use the material in question.
Andy Hayes, former president of Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, confirmed to The State Journal that he gave Bradshaw permission to use his material. The other, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), has yet to respond to a State Journal request for clarification. Bradshaw attributed numbers contained in the guest column to NAHB, but did not use quotations or attribute seemingly copied text from that source.
Bradshaw asked for permission to use information from Find The Home Pros, a source that appears to have copied from a widely distributed and re-posted NAHB pamphlet, via its comment section after The State Journal alerted her of the issue. When contacted by The State Journal, an administrator at Find The Home Pros said that she had no personal issue with material being used from their website.
The State Journal published an editor’s note on Dec. 11 acknowledging that some of Bradshaw’s text in that column was copied from those sources. It also relayed Bradshaw’s account of receiving permission from those sources.
Revived allegations in the context of the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s decision to reduce KCDC's funding prompted a fuller investigation by The State Journal.
After conducting our own investigation, we found more instances of Bradshaw quoting other authors' material without any attribution.
In a guest column in April 2020 titled “Real test is how we continue to embrace change,” Bradshaw quotes extensively from at least three different articles without attributing the material to those sources.
Two of the three likely sources identified by The State Journal in that article — Paula Jensen of Small Biz Survival and Chris Romer of Vail Valley Partnership — told The State Journal that Bradshaw did not ask for permission to use their words. Romer said that he did not mind words and phrasing being copied for the purpose of economic development; Jensen said that she would have been okay with it if she were credited. The third, Quartz contributing writer Leo Hindery Jr., could not be reached for comment.
Whether with or without permission, using another person’s content without proper attribution amounts to misleading The State Journal and its readers regarding who had written what.
This is a violation of our journalistic standards, and because of that, we have removed from our online archives the columns in which we identified this material.
The University of Oxford defines plagiarism as “presenting someone else’s work or ideas as your own, with or without their consent, by incorporating it into your work without full acknowledgement.”
The State Journal welcomes opinion contributions from all members of our community; however, we advise future contributors to acknowledge their sources and check for potential instances of plagiarism before submitting letters and/or guest columns.
This piece by the SJ shows they have a moral compass pointing to “Good “! Keep up the “ Good “ work !
