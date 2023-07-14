It is the 13th leading cause of death in the Bluegrass State, but suicide is a topic that is rarely talked about. We — along with many of those in attendance at the Grand Theatre last weekend for “Noise for Jordon: A Festival of Arts and Healing” celebrating Frankfort artist, educator and father Jordon Ellis, who took his own life on Feb. 28 at the age of 36 — believe it is time to change that narrative.

According to the latest figures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 Kentucky had the 20th highest suicide mortality rate in the country with 816 deaths. Not only is suicide the second leading cause of death for Kentuckians age 10-24 and 25-34, it is also the fourth leading cause for those in Ellis’ age demographic, 35-44. 

