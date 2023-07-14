It is the 13th leading cause of death in the Bluegrass State, but suicide is a topic that is rarely talked about. We — along with many of those in attendance at the Grand Theatre last weekend for “Noise for Jordon: A Festival of Arts and Healing” celebrating Frankfort artist, educator and father Jordon Ellis, who took his own life on Feb. 28 at the age of 36 — believe it is time to change that narrative.
According to the latest figures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 Kentucky had the 20th highest suicide mortality rate in the country with 816 deaths. Not only is suicide the second leading cause of death for Kentuckians age 10-24 and 25-34, it is also the fourth leading cause for those in Ellis’ age demographic, 35-44.
Think about this — more than five times as many Kentucky residents died by suicide than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents in 2019.
One of the reasons why these statistics are so staggering is because 75% of communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents, per 2021 federal guidelines.
The truth is we all know someone who has been affected by mental illness and/or suicide and while strides have been made to break the stigma, we need more folks to join the conversation. Mental health needs to be treated the same way as we treat physical health. Suicide is preventable but people need to know how to help.
A year ago, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline’s toll-free number was replaced with the 988 suicide and mental health lifeline, which is accessible by phone, text message or via online chat options (through http://www.988.ky.gov) and offers a variety of services to assist those suffering from a mental health crisis both in Kentucky and across the nation 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. In May alone the hotline routed more than 400,000 calls, chats and texts. Though the hotline is nationwide, calls are fielded locally.
If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out. Help is available. For our part, The State Journal will begin adding information for the 988 hotline on all stories dealing with mental health and suicide issues in an effort to help spread the message that it is OK to not be OK to a broader audience.
