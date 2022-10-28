For many the Singing Bridge is a whimsical downtown infrastructure element. But for those who know the brutal pieces of its history involving the lynching of two African American residents more than 100 years ago, the bridge is a stark reminder of the maltreatment of Blacks right here in Frankfort.
The details leading up to the lynchings of Marshall Boston, who was accused of assaulting a white woman in 1894, and John Maxey, who was believed to have shot a white man in 1909, by white mobs before they were given a fair trial are now forever memorialized on an historic marker near the bridge that was dedicated on Saturday.
The marker, which was placed by Focus on Race Relations – Frankfort (FORR) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), was the culmination of three years of work by the two organizations that consisted of three components.
The first was to collect soil near the Singing Bridge that was then placed in containers labeled with Maxey’s and Boston’s names and are currently housed at the Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.
Secondly, in collaboration with the four-day Juneteenth celebration, the organizations sponsored an essay contest for students in grades 9-12.
Lastly was the historic marker dedication ceremony on Saturday, which featured apologies to the families of Boston and Maxey from both Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells as well as remarks from Gov. Andy Beshear and local church officials. While efforts to locate family members of Boston and Maxey have not yet been fruitful, the search is ongoing. The families were represented by two empty chairs at the ceremony.
The governor addressed the fact that neither family got justice since no one was prosecuted for either man’s death.
“They deserved to have their rights and their lives protected and none of that happened. All of that was taken from them, and the people who murdered them in public ultimately went unpunished,” Beshear stated.
We commend FORR and EJI for their efforts in bringing this tragedy to light. We believe that the placement of the historic marker is a step toward healing, which can be a painful process because we are forced to relive and admit the mistakes we have made. The only way to get it right is to look our history — however ugly it may be — in the eye and not hide from it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.