For many the Singing Bridge is a whimsical downtown infrastructure element. But for those who know the brutal pieces of its history involving the lynching of two African American residents more than 100 years ago, the bridge is a stark reminder of the maltreatment of Blacks right here in Frankfort.

The details leading up to the lynchings of Marshall Boston, who was accused of assaulting a white woman in 1894, and John Maxey, who was believed to have shot a white man in 1909, by white mobs before they were given a fair trial are now forever memorialized on an historic marker near the bridge that was dedicated on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription