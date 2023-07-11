In a time when every song is available at our fingertips, podcasts cover nearly every subject imaginable and most of our communication is via cellphones, it may seem as though AM broadcasting — the first method developed for making audio radio transmissions — is becoming obsolete. We disagree.

Unlike FM broadcasting, which is based on line-of-sight — meaning the direct path from a transmitter to the receiver as well as the obstructions that may fall in that path, AM waves can pass through anything and listeners are still tuning in. A Nielsen survey conducted last fall found that AM broadcasting’s monthly audience in the U.S. was more than 82 million, including many listeners who live in rural areas.

