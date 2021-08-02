Oftentimes, the work of Frankfort’s Architectural Review Board (ARB), which aims to protect neighborhoods in the city’s three historic districts, goes unnoticed. But, the body has made three recent unanimous decisions deserving of our commendation.

Late last month, the board awarded certificates of appropriateness for a restaurant and rooftop deck on two downtown properties. The former Marcus Furniture building at 309-311 St. Clair St. will house a ground-floor restaurant with a large outdoor lounge seating area and a bar is planned on the to-be constructed rooftop deck next door at 305-307 St. Clair.

According to architect Jen Williamson, Crumbaugh Properties, the developer of the project, intends to combine the buildings together with light food service at the rooftop bar being provided by the restaurant kitchen.

Developer Will Crumbaugh told The State Journal he anticipates a grand opening will be held as soon as next summer.

In June, the ARB approved a conditional use permit for a new bakery and a certificate of appropriateness for the installation of a fenced-off walk-in freezer adjoining the property at 127 E. Todd St. in South Frankfort.

Andy Bissell, owner of Andy’s Artisan Bread — a current vendor at the Franklin County Farmers Market, plans to soon open a bakehouse at the location, which previously housed Three Peas in a Pod Catering and a small grocery store prior to that.

“A 1912 Sanborn map shows it as a retail food operation. …It is one of the few commercial buildings that remain in South Frankfort,” said Frankfort Senior Community Planner Jordan Miller, who noted that a plus for the project is its location is on an “urban arterial” street such as Todd Street, which eventually connects to Old Lawrenceburg Road.

ARB members include Nicole Konkol, chair; Kevin Breeck, vice chair; Patti Cross; Irma Johnson; Jennifer Oberlin; and Brittany Sams. Vicki Birenberg serves as historic preservation officer.

We believe that the ARB was right to grant approvals for these up-and-coming unique projects. Not only will the new restaurant, rooftop bar and bakery enhance the city, they will also bring more visitors to the St. Clair Mall and to an underutilized portion of South Frankfort.

