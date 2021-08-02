Oftentimes, the work of Frankfort’s Architectural Review Board (ARB), which aims to protect neighborhoods in the city’s three historic districts, goes unnoticed. But, the body has made three recent unanimous decisions deserving of our commendation.
Late last month, the board awarded certificates of appropriateness for a restaurant and rooftop deck on two downtown properties. The former Marcus Furniture building at 309-311 St. Clair St. will house a ground-floor restaurant with a large outdoor lounge seating area and a bar is planned on the to-be constructed rooftop deck next door at 305-307 St. Clair.
According to architect Jen Williamson, Crumbaugh Properties, the developer of the project, intends to combine the buildings together with light food service at the rooftop bar being provided by the restaurant kitchen.
Developer Will Crumbaugh told The State Journal he anticipates a grand opening will be held as soon as next summer.
In June, the ARB approved a conditional use permit for a new bakery and a certificate of appropriateness for the installation of a fenced-off walk-in freezer adjoining the property at 127 E. Todd St. in South Frankfort.
Andy Bissell, owner of Andy’s Artisan Bread — a current vendor at the Franklin County Farmers Market, plans to soon open a bakehouse at the location, which previously housed Three Peas in a Pod Catering and a small grocery store prior to that.
“A 1912 Sanborn map shows it as a retail food operation. …It is one of the few commercial buildings that remain in South Frankfort,” said Frankfort Senior Community Planner Jordan Miller, who noted that a plus for the project is its location is on an “urban arterial” street such as Todd Street, which eventually connects to Old Lawrenceburg Road.
ARB members include Nicole Konkol, chair; Kevin Breeck, vice chair; Patti Cross; Irma Johnson; Jennifer Oberlin; and Brittany Sams. Vicki Birenberg serves as historic preservation officer.
We believe that the ARB was right to grant approvals for these up-and-coming unique projects. Not only will the new restaurant, rooftop bar and bakery enhance the city, they will also bring more visitors to the St. Clair Mall and to an underutilized portion of South Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.