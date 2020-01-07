Once again Franklin County and Western Hills high school seniors and their families will be traveling the 50-mile round trip to Lexington’s Alltech Arena for graduation ceremonies. The Franklin County Schools Board of Education quietly approved the consent agenda, which included a contract with the Kentucky Horse Park, at its Monday evening meeting.
FCHS and WHHS will split the $10,000 base price to rent the space with Anderson County and Jessamine County schools, meaning each school will pay $2,500. It is the same amount the district paid in 2019, when it entered an agreement with Scott and Woodford county schools.
While parking is free, the four schools will also divvy up the cost of renting chairs, microphones and podiums. Last year, FCS paid roughly $900 for chair rentals.
This will be the third consecutive year that Alltech Arena has hosted FCS graduations. Citing lack of a local venue, district officials moved the ceremonies to Fayette County two years ago after the spacious Frankfort Convention Center was razed, and every year since the question as to whether Kentucky State University’s Exum Center could accommodate the crowds has been raised.
Alltech Arena’s general seating capacity is 5,290. The convention center seated about 5,000 and the Exum Center 2,750. According to The State Journal’s rough estimate, about 2,400 WHHS guests and 2,200 FCHS attendees went to last year’s graduation ceremonies.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp has previously said that using the Exum Center or the high school gyms or football fields would limit the number of attendees.
But — as we have asked each year since ceremonies were relocated out of the county — does putting a cap on the number of guests justify taking graduation-related dollars from Frankfort’s restaurants and shops to Lexington? Or is a cap even needed?
Those are questions that deserve to be answered by the school district and elected city and county officials, many of whom have said Frankfort can’t attract enough events to warrant an arena comparable to the convention center. We believe venue capacity is an inadequate argument for taking dollars out of the local economy.