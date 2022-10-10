Sharing the road starts with the understanding that motorcyclists and bicyclists have the same rights as drivers. But it’s also important to remember — especially during October, which is National Pedestrian Safety Month — that walkers and runners have rights on the road too.
“We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
Traffic crashes claimed the lives of 6,205 pedestrians in the U.S. in 2019 — nearly 30% more than in 2008, according to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
This month the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with NHTSA to draw attention to the number of pedestrian lives that are tragically cut short.
In Kentucky, there were 874 crashes involving pedestrians last year and 60 of the 75 recorded pedestrian deaths occurred after dark. So far in 2022, 39 of 62 pedestrian deaths have happened after sunset and with daylight becoming scarcer as we close in on winter, it’s important to be on the lookout for pedestrians.
“Motorists and pedestrians share a responsibility to help everyone reach their destination safely,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “In addition, the KYTC is dedicated to equipping all road users with a safe, connected, comfortable, equitable and accessible transportation network.”
Along with KYTC, we remind motorists to slow down and always be prepared to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk and when backing up across sidewalks or in parking lots. Never pass stopped vehicles at a crosswalk, as there may be pedestrians crossing that you cannot see.
Pedestrians are urged to obey the rules, signs and signals of the road. When sidewalks are unavailable, walk facing traffic as far from vehicles as possible. Always use crosswalks, but when there isn’t one cross the street at a well-lit place where drivers can best see you.
