Sharing the road starts with the understanding that motorcyclists and bicyclists have the same rights as drivers. But it’s also important to remember — especially during October, which is National Pedestrian Safety Month — that walkers and runners have rights on the road too.

“We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”

