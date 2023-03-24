The long-awaited financial audit of Kentucky State University, which was released Wednesday by Auditor Mike Harmon’s office, found that a “chaotic accounting environment” led to undocumented credit card transactions, generous bonuses and a lack of controls that put federal grant funding at risk.
Primarily focused on a three-year period between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021, the 117-page report, which has been referred to federal and state prosecutors, identified “20 significant issues” including “poor to non-existent record keeping, little to no financial oversight, high level of staff turnover and questionable expenditures,” according to Harmon.
Among the issues highlighted in the report is missing or unsupported documentation on the institution’s expenditure of federal grant funding, which put KSU at risk of having more than $3.3 million in “questioned costs.” The findings are being referred to the U.S. Treasury and Education officers and if those agencies find that funds were spent inappropriately, Kentucky State may have to repay that money.
Other findings include:
• More than $1.3 million in credit card transactions in each of the three fiscal years reviewed with little to no documentation on most of the purchases selected for review.
• A fund designated for recognition of faculty, staff and students that was used to pay for costs associated with a daylong retreat for the university’s board.
• Former university administrators receiving unallowable benefits, including bonuses and supplemental health insurance. K-State bonuses to select administrators over a two-year period totaled more than $138,000, although no policy or contract existed to permit the awards.
Due to incomplete and non-existent records, Harmon called the examination “an incredibly difficult environment in which to audit.” He also noted that this wasn’t the first special audit done of the school’s finances. In 2000 an examination was conducted and found many of the same problems as the new report. The auditor also stressed that the many problems found during the examination did not happen overnight and will not be corrected overnight either.
Though the problems addressed in the report occurred under former KSU President M. Christopher Brown’s administration, interim president Ronald Johnson acknowledged the issues, saying he’s never “seen this level of failure in terms of checks and balances” and vowed that the new leaders are committed to righting the ship.
While we are cautiously optimistic, we question what is next for the historically Black university because, as Harmon said, it is imperative that the institution “not only survive but also that they thrive.”
