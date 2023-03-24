The long-awaited financial audit of Kentucky State University, which was released Wednesday by Auditor Mike Harmon’s office, found that a “chaotic accounting environment” led to undocumented credit card transactions, generous bonuses and a lack of controls that put federal grant funding at risk.

Primarily focused on a three-year period between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021, the 117-page report, which has been referred to federal and state prosecutors, identified “20 significant issues” including “poor to non-existent record keeping, little to no financial oversight, high level of staff turnover and questionable expenditures,” according to Harmon.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription