The ongoing debate over whether to allow backyard chickens in the City of Frankfort is the cluck of the town, with advocates and opponents divided on the issue. We don't have a strong opinion either way.

Currently, the city does not allow livestock — which includes chickens — to be kept within the city limits. But those who reside in the county are allowed up to five non-crowing chickens on tracts less than five acres with the number of chickens allowed based on the size of the property. The county also requires chicken owners to have a fence or structure to prevent the chickens from leaving the property.

According to an informal, unscientific State-Journal.com poll, nearly 55% were in favor of legalizing backyard chickens compared to roughly 38% who were opposed. A little more than 7% of those polled answered “maybe, but only if put to a voter referendum.”

The state’s two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington, both allow backyard chickens — as do Alexandria, Paintsville, Berea and Murray.

Proponents for legalizing chickens in the capital city tout the benefits fresh local eggs and self-sustainability similar to those who plant vegetable gardens.

Opponents are concerned with noise, odor, flies, rodents and disease — such as the 2017 salmonella outbreaks that infected more than 1,100 people in 48 states, killed one and was linked to people who had contact with backyard chicken flocks, as was pointed out by Commissioner Kyle Thompson.

However, according to the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service, these issues are not a problem in properly maintained flocks.

The key — if the city commission votes to allow backyard chickens in Frankfort — will be to educate the public on correct protocol and safe handling techniques before implementation of the ordinance.

We agree with Commissioner Kelly May that prior to rollout of an ordinance permitting chickens, those who choose to raise them should be required to notify the city so officials can follow up and ensure compliance.

“People could be making mistakes by accident. They may not be sure of all the requirements, and it’s important that we’re very, very reachable,” May said.

We also don't believe it is necessary to put the issue on a ballot to let voters decide. That is what we elected our city leaders to do. Our feathers won't be ruffled regardless of what they decide.

